Entertainment
Romantic Bollywood couple ‘Deepveer’ spotted at airport, photo goes viral
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are said to be B-Town’s powerful couples. Romantic photos of the couple started to go viral on social sites day by day. Ranveer also didn’t miss a single opportunity to express his love to Deepika. The couple were recently spotted at Mumbai Airport. As for the look, Deepika looked classy in a matching skirt with a black and white top.
Minimal makeup and Macy’s Pony make her perfect. Ranveer wears red pants with a leopard print sweater. Both have a face shield with safety in mind. The couple also posed for several poses at the airport holding hands. These photos of the couple are going viral very quickly on social sites. Fans are very fond of these photos of them.
Arriving on the working front, Deepika and Ranveer are all expected to appear in the movie ’83’. The film is taken from the 1983 World Cup tournament. Actor Ranveer Kapoor will play cricketer Kapil Dev in the film and Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. According to media reports, the film is slated for release on December 24. Other than that, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s movie, Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer will be seen in the circus love story, raki and rani ‘Jayeshbhai Vaadhav’.
