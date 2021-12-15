Obituary of Anne Rice | Books

Anne Rice, who died at the age of 80 from a stroke, was one of the leading writers of supernatural fiction and the author of more than 30 novels. The best known of these is his debut album, Interview With the Vampire, released in 1976 and adapted in 1994 into a movie starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst.

Her work became synonymous with deep romantic depictions of vampires, witches, and revenant mummies, and she was one of the first writers to turn the trope of supernatural creatures into monsters to be defeated, and put them in the role of protagonist. , paving the way for later writers such as Stephenie Meyer and her Twilight Saga.

Interview With the Vampire introduced Rice’s most enduring character, Lestat de Lioncourt, an 18th-century French nobleman whose story formed the basis of what would become The Vampire Chronicles, a 13-book series, the most of which recent, Blood Communion, was released in 2018.

To borrow the title of Rices Lestat’s third book (filmed, with Aaliyah in the title role), the writer was indeed the Queen of the Damned, not necessarily transforming characters who had previously been the villains of fiction into heroes. horror, but rather giving them a voice, and presenting their stories from a different moral point of view.

Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice. The book featured his most enduring character, Lestat de Lioncourt.

She probed the depths of her own grief and terrors to write, stating in a 1995 Rolling Stone interview that, I think all of my writing was part of a battle against my fears. When I write, I explore my worst fears, then I take my protagonist into horrific situations that terrify me myself. And I think putting all of that fear and terror and confusion into a tidy, plotted story has been very therapeutic for me. It really helps me to continue in life.

Rice said fantasy writing allows her to talk about her own life when writing a realistic novel would be too raw. She said: You can put the most horrible things in a frame, and you can safely walk in that frame and talk about these things. You can step into the world of Louis, Lestat, and Claudia, and be able to talk about grief, loss, or survival, and then return safely.

She wrote like a time traveler, especially layering Lestat’s novels with surprisingly evocative period detail. And she wasn’t limited to vampires. The Mayfair Witches series, starting with The Witching Hour (1990), set in New Orleans, originally from Rice, focused on a trio of occult practitioners and the demon that torments them. Both books in the Wolf Gift series deal with lycanthropy, while The Mummy (1989) revitalizes the horror movie classic. A second mummy novel, Ramses the Damned (2017) has been written by Rice with her son Christopher, and a third collaboration, which will be Rice’s last book, is slated for 2022.

Born in New Orleans, Rice was the second of five daughters of Kay (née Allen) and Howard OBrien. Her father served in the United States Navy, then in the United States Postal Service, and both parents were of Irish Catholic descent. She would have hated his name, Howard, and changed it to Anne in first grade at school. Her mother died in 1956, when Anne was 15, of alcoholism, and the family moved into the former home of her maternal grandmother, who also died of a drinking problem.

Rice said she was inspired to become a writer by her father who, returning from World War II and realizing he barely knew his young daughters, Anne, and her sister, Alice (the novelist Alice borchardt), wrote a novel, The Impulsive Imp, for them. Anne was educated first at St Josephs Academy, a private girls’ school in New Orleans, then at Richardson High School in North Texas, after her father remarried in 1957 and moved the family away. .

Brad Pitt, left, and Tom Cruise in the 1994 film version of Interview With the Vampire. Photograph: Allstar / Alamy

After completing years of graduate school at Texas Womens University in Denton and a sophomore year at North Texas State College, Anne dropped out, unable to pay tuition, and moved to San Francisco, where she attended studies. evening classes and began his nascent apprenticeship. writing career.

She had met Stan Rice in Richardson High School and they rekindled their relationship, marrying in 1961. They settled in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco, living through the years of growing hippie counterculture, although Rice had said one day that she was a square that locked itself up. to write while everyone around her was dropping acid and smoking weed.

Their daughter Michele was born in 1966, and in 1970 she was diagnosed with leukemia the same year Rice resumed her studies at San Francisco State University. She obtained a master’s degree in creative writing in 1972, the year of her daughter’s death. The couple’s second child, Christopher, was born in 1978. Like her mother and grandmother before her, Rice struggled with alcohol and she and her husband made the decision to quit drinking altogether soon after. the birth of their son.

Although she was raised in the Catholic religion and her books, Lestat’s novels in particular, as well as two books featuring the life of Christ included strong elements of the Christian myth, Rice had a complicated relationship with her faith. . Shortly after her mother’s death, she renounced her belief in God, but returned to the Catholic fold in 1998, a decade after returning to New Orleans to live permanently.

However, in 2010, Rice again renounced Christianity, claiming that although she was still a follower of Christ, she could not come to terms with many of the church’s beliefs, particularly on same-sex marriage, with Christopher being a prominent gay rights activist.

Her son said Rice had always decried fashion and forged his own path. She has always seen herself in flagrant contradiction with current literary trends, he said. The accomplishment of Interview With the Vampire was that she had completely reversed the point of view. She had taken what was previously considered the unknowable monster, and she went into their point of view and she showed us: what the world looks like through the eyes and heart of the character that we dismissed in these terms?

Stan died in 2002. Rice is survived by Christopher and three of his sisters.