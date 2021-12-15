Chris Noth explains why * this * scene between Big and Carrie went the way it did

Chris Noth is quite happy with the way his last scene on “And Just Like That …” went, although he was initially against the idea of ​​killing Mr. Big.

In a new interview with Vogue, the actor admitted he wasn’t thrilled with the idea when “Sex and the City” creator Michael Patrick King first approached him with the shocking plot twist.

“I think the important thing for Michael and I when we were discussing this because at first I was reluctant to even come back and die, it was just like, well, let it go, you know? he said.

Eventually, the couple agreed on the best way to approach the scene.

“We both called it the Bonnie and Clyde moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be gutted by bullets. They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They both know it’s the end. We I knew we had to have this, that I just didn’t have to die alone in the bathroom, “the 67-year-old explained.

Noth has hinted that he could reappear at some point during the season. HBO Max

Noth was adamant that his character’s last moment was silent, without any “cheesy dialogue” and just a look that expresses more than words ever could.

Fans of the show were quite devastated by the loss of Mr. Big. Some fans of the show, including Jonah Hill, have asked why Carrie hadn’t called 911 when she found out her husband had collapsed in the shower.

It was very important for both of us to find a way to have this last moment together, not for her to walk in and find me dead in the bathroom. It was essential for me to come back to it. And the rest is just chemistry with SJ (Sarah Jessica Parker). We’ve known each other for a long time, Noth explained.

The co-stars first met while filming the Sex and the City pilot, and Noth said they instantly bonded while talking about songwriter Stephen Sondheim.

I’m not a musical theater actor, I mean in my dreams I would love to be. I’ve listened to Sweeney Todd a million times, and she’s a very astute musical theater student, so when I started singing Sweeney Todd songs, she joined me right away. And that was the start, as they say in Casablanca, of a beautiful friendship, he said.

Since the reboot’s premiere last week, Noth has been pretty busy, even sneaking around for a while to film a Peloton commercial featuring his character and his character’s Peloton instructor.

Still, Noth said Vogue Big’s death scene might not be the last fans see him during the reboot.

“I think there may be something. I can’t tell you what, but … there may be a little … there may be a haunting happening. I don’t know. I don’t. don’t want to be in trouble, “he said.

