Shatner in Space: Captain Kirks in a willy-shaped spaceship and his moving poetry | Television

There are two competing schools of thought when it comes to William Shatner’s space mission. The first is characterized by a kind of wonder at the beautiful symmetry of it all: Shatner starred in Star Trek, Star Trek inspired a generation of engineers, engineers built a rocket, the rocket made Shatner fly in the sky. ‘space. The second tends to think that letting a billionaire spoil an actor by flying them to the edge of the atmosphere in a penis-shaped spaceship may not be the best use of our resources.

Shatner in Space is decidedly for the first crowd. A 45-minute documentary on his mission, it airs on Amazon Prime. Jeff Bezos owns Amazon Prime. He also owns the rocket Shatner flew on. Anyone who expects even an iota of criticism would do better to look elsewhere.

If you’ve watched media coverage of William Shatner’s trip to space on the Bezoss Blue Origin spacecraft, New Shepard, you’ll get a rough idea of ​​what will happen here. A 90-year-old man, at the invitation of the richest man in the world, travels to the far reaches of space and comes back transformed. Leaving the capsule on his return to Earth, Shatner tries to capture the depth of what he saw up there; with wide eyes and a limp jaw, he struggles to express the fragility of life on Earth. Meanwhile, Bezos interrupts him to spray champagne like a tin kart champion.

Spaceship in the shape of Shatner’s Willy. Photograph: LM Otero / AP

The champagne moment, unsurprisingly, was cut from Shatner in space. What remains walks a fragile line. The show is partly a monument to Bezoss’ ego, because of course, but it is also an incredible document of a man at the end of his life witnessing the great hereafter. If you can take the first one, there’s a good chance the second will make you cry.

Here, Shatner acts like a man who knows his time is coming. He speaks almost exclusively with a muffled sincerity that is often at odds with those around him. In a quiet moment with Bezos, for example, Shatner leans in and asks if he’s afraid of death. Coming from someone else, that would be a freezing conversation killer. But Shatner’s age, and his desire to know what will come next, can’t help but pull you in. You are by his side forever.

As the launch approaches, Shatner shares an amazing story. When Star Trek was canceled in the 1960s, his celebrity assignments collapsed around him. Her marriage has ended. He couldn’t afford a house, so he bought a truck and lived there. And it was from the truck that Shatner watched the moon landing. A man who had played an iconic space adventurer, watching humanity’s greatest moment at its lowest level. Of course, it’s probably a story he’s told countless times before, and over the years it’s likely been sanded and smoothed down for maximum impact, but it gives his space trip a nice feel. poetry.

The trip itself is also revealing. As the rocket climaxes and everyone is allowed to unclip, most of the passengers laugh at the feeling of weightlessness. Not Shatner, however. He clings to the window, staring into the darkness of the space, eyes wide with the revelation. This is it, he whispers to himself. Understood.

Now part of me thinks that, if Jeff Bezos were to be successful, then anything that got released on Amazon Prime would be some variation of Shatner in Space. We would be beaten over the head with long, lush pro-Amazon infomercials that could never really air anywhere else, because they so brazenly border on propaganda. But in this case, I’m inclined to take a break. Shatner in Space is a document about what space means to Shatner, and what Shatner means to all of those he inspired. The sight of him immediately after the flight, crying and struggling against the magnitude of what he just witnessed, is indescribably touching. What an unexpected treat.