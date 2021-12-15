Kymber Rhea Johnson, 11 | Daily Inter Lac

Kymber Rhea Johnson was born on February 17, 2010 in Whitefish to her parents James and Ashley Johnson, the second of three incredible daughters they would give birth to. Kymber spiced up their lives with her witty jokes, infectious smile, kind heart, and undeniable presence towards the people she loved.

On December 6, 2021, Kymber, wrapped securely in her mother’s arms and surrounded by family in the comfort of her home, came to the Lord and ended her two-year battle with cancer, never never letting her make the most of her always positive attitude and never faltering in her faith and love to live the best life possible. Kymber will be greeted with open arms and lovingly by her great-grandmother, Connie Rhea Birky and her great-grandfather, Bill Gress.

She is survived by a multitude of family members who include her parents and two step sisters, Kaydence and Kaycee, her aunt and uncle, Ely and Brittany Yerian and their children Korah and Ethan, who were truly more like a brother. and to a sister for Kymber than to a single cousins. Korah and Kymber share very close birthdays and have always combined their holidays to celebrate. She also has her aunt and uncle, Steven and Keely Goe and their two daughters, as well as their aunt and uncle, Cameron and Megan Johnson and their two children and uncle Cody Birky, as well as many grandparents including Hal and Dawn Birky, Jeff and Kathy Johnson, Jacque Gress, as well as great-grandparents Dale and Betty Birky, LaVerne and Bob Johnson and Mike and Jeri Hickey. Her family was huge and strong, just like Kymber, which is why she also extended far beyond the simple immediate family and led her to have an army of loved ones that included a stronghold of friends who became his family.

Kymber attended Kings Kids Preschool in her early years, then moved on to Glacier Gateway Elementary School, just like her older sister and alongside her cousin Korah. Although she could not enjoy the many adventures that Columbia Falls Junior High would have brought, she visited him frequently in the hopes of joining her classmates and she was well known to all. Kymber’s true love for life and adventure was what most, if not all, people will remember and talk about. Her love of everything motorized: shaving, boating, off-road motorcycles, you name her and she would like to be on it. She also loved camping, which was really her family’s second home in the summer. Being with family and always being able to laugh and make people laugh was her specialty. If Kymber was in the room, there was a certain levity that flowed over everyone; it was contagious and amazing to say the least and if for some reason you didn’t seem to be having a good time or needed a laugh, Kymber would always remind people to stop being a dingleberry.

To put it best, Kymber was a force to be reckoned with. So when she was diagnosed with rare and aggressive bone cancer two years ago, she came out strong with her positivity and was ready to fight, battling not only with the amputation of her leg, but also by making the deeply difficult decision on what type of amputation to get. In true Kymber form, she took the more drastic approach so that she could still exercise, run, play, and be as energetic as she once was. Never taking the easier route was his style. While Kymber did not beat her cancer I think we can all say that without a doubt she gave him the fight of her life and in the end she was indeed the force with which it was needed. to count.

The Kymbers family would like to thank all family, friends, strangers, community and everyone in between for all of their love and support, from donations to prayers and all the positive thoughts and feelings. It gave them more strength than they can transmit and it’s really inspiring to know that so many people care about us.

The family know that many will want to celebrate Kymber and attend his funeral. With that in mind, they will wait until after the holidays to celebrate life as they would like to focus on being with family and getting through the holiday season right now.

The Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is looking after the family.