9 New Years Eve celebrations in Johnson County, including Big Grove

The New Year is coming and after the events of this year and 2020 everyone must have a well-deserved night of fun.

From live music to festivities for the kids, here are nine New Years Eve celebrations taking place in Johnson County.

Big Grove Brewery

Iowa City’s Big Grove Brewery makes celebrations easy for the whole family with aNew Year’s party for childrenearlier in the day and an adult party in the evening.

There will be two children’s parties, one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Both rounds are free, but for $ 5 there will be unlimited cakes, cotton candy, and popcorn for the kids. There will also be a kid-centric music playlist and dance floor, as well as a video of a 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. balloon drop on the big screen.

But at 9 p.m., the New Year’s party for over 21s in Big Grove begins with a live DJ and a dance floor. At midnight, Big Grove will celebrate the New Year with fireworks.

Tickets to attend the New Years Eve party over $ 21 are $ 25.

The Big Grove Brewery is located at 1225 S. Gilbert St.

Gabes

You can spend your New Years Eve in Gabes in Iowa City listening to singer-songwriter William Elliot Whitmore.

the Iowa musician performs country, blues, folk and punk, and plays banjo, guitar and bass drum.

Whitmore, who plays in theaters throughout December in North Carolina, Kentucky and Ohio, ends the year with Gabes. The show starts at 9 p.m. and general admission is $ 25.

Visit Gabès website to buy tickets.

Gabès is located at 330 E. Washington St.

Rooftop view

Vue Rooftop in Iowa City is having a New Years party.

A $ 50 ticket to the event entitles you to live music from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., drink specials, a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast, a midnight snack buffet and merchandise festive.

Reservations for dinner are also available before the start of the celebration.

Visit Vue Rooftops website to buy tickets.

Vue Rooftop is located at 328 S. Clinton St. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Elrays live and underwater

If you’re looking to celebrate with live music without committing to an act, Elrays Live and Dive has a New Years Eve party with two DJs and two live performances.

In the concert halls, Iowa City-based band Part Time Vegan will take the stage at 8 p.m., followed by musician Zach Westcott at 10 p.m.

Westcott is a country singer-songwriter from New Jersey.

General admission at the gate is $ 10, but will increase throughout the night based on available capacity. Orvisit Elrays Live and Dive’swebsite to purchase a table reservation that will come with a bottle of champagne to celebrate the new year.

Elrays Live and Dive is located at 211 Iowa Ave.

Wildwood Lounge

Instead of spending New Years Eve in the present, step back in time at the Wildwood Saloon.

The Grateful Dead Winterland tribute group will recreate the setlist of beloved rock groups from their 1972 New Years Eve performance at Winterland Arena in San Francisco.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the Wildwood Saloons website. General admission is $ 20 and $ 25 for a reserved table.

Wildwood Saloon is located at 4919 Walleye Drive SE.

Joystick and Studio 13

Controller and Studio 13 open at 8 p.m. for a joint New Years celebration with a comedy show at 9 p.m., drag show at 10 p.m., karaoke, and DJs performing all night.

There will be a balloon drop and a champagne toast at midnight.

Visit Studio 13 or Joysticks websites to buy tickets. For those 21 and over, tickets are $ 10; they are $ 15 for those under 21.

Joystick and Studio 13 are located at 13 S. Linn St.

North Liberty Community Center

North Liberty Community Center celebrates New Years Eve two days early December 29.

The community center will host a Roaring Twenties-themed party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with music, dancing, crafts and snacks, as well as a balloon drop at noon.

The North Liberty Community Center is located at 520 W. Cherry St.

Coralville Public Library

Stop by the Children’s Room of the Coralville Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on New Years Eve to a treasure hunt.

The free family event will feature treasures hidden around the room that can be taken home and used to celebrate the New Year.

The Coralville Public Library is located at 1401 Fifth St.

The Iowa Children’s Museum

the Iowa Children’s Museum celebrate the new year all day long with hourly countdowns from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As part of the countdown, noise makers, balloons and more will be distributed. Meanwhile, the museum will host a countdown treasure hunt and party hat-making activity.

The New Year’s countdown and associated festivities are included with admission to the museum.

The Iowa Children’s Museum is located at 1451 Coral Ridge Ave.

