Connect with us

Entertainment

9 New Years Eve celebrations in Johnson County, including Big Grove

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


Bring out your party hats, pearl necklaces and noisemakers.

The New Year is coming and after the events of this year and 2020 everyone must have a well-deserved night of fun.

From live music to festivities for the kids, here are nine New Years Eve celebrations taking place in Johnson County.

Big Grove Brewery

Iowa City’s Big Grove Brewery makes celebrations easy for the whole family with aNew Year’s party for childrenearlier in the day and an adult party in the evening.

There will be two children’s parties, one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Both rounds are free, but for $ 5 there will be unlimited cakes, cotton candy, and popcorn for the kids. There will also be a kid-centric music playlist and dance floor, as well as a video of a 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. balloon drop on the big screen.

Confetti flies after the Times Square New Years Eve ball drops in a nearly empty Times Square late Thursday, early Friday, January 1, 2021, in New York City.

But at 9 p.m., the New Year’s party for over 21s in Big Grove begins with a live DJ and a dance floor. At midnight, Big Grove will celebrate the New Year with fireworks.

Tickets to attend the New Years Eve party over $ 21 are $ 25.

The Big Grove Brewery is located at 1225 S. Gilbert St.

Following:Here are 6 places in Johnson County to get your Christmas trees live

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.press-citizen.com/story/entertainment/2021/12/15/new-years-eve-celebration-johnson-county-iowa-big-grove/6466992001/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: