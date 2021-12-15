Entertainment
Davina McCall Joins Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for ITV Entertainment Launch
Davina McCall cut a glamorous figure as she led the stars for ITV’s London entertainment launch on Wednesday.
The host, 54, looked amazing as she showed off her tanned legs in a plunging blue mini dress.
Davina has been joined by a host of favorite channels, including Ant McPartlinand Declan Donnellyfor the photo call to celebrate what awaits ITV for the New Year.
All eyes on her: Davina McCall cut a glamorous figure as she led the stars for ITV’s London entertainment launch on Wednesday
Davina, 54, wore long hair extensions and added a boost to her toned legs with gold stiletto heels. The host was present as she is a judge on The Masked Singer, which is back for a new series in January.
Ant, 46, and Dec, also 46, looked stylish in blazers and dress pants as they posed for photos together after recently concluding I’m A Celebrity in Wales.
The couple are set to host a new Limitless Win show in the new year, with ITV launching a number of other shows including Starstruck, The John Bishop Show and a new series from The Masked Singer and Dancing On Ice.
Phillip Schofield and Olly Murs were also in attendance at the social distancing event.
Double trouble: Davina was joined by a slew of favorite channels including Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for the photo call to celebrate what awaits ITV in the New Year
Leggy: Davina wore long hair extensions and added a boost to her toned legs with gold stiletto heels
New series: The presenter is a judge on The Masked Singer
Having fun: ITV favorite appeared in high spirits as she posed a storm for the cameras
Back: Ant, 46, and Dec, also 46, looked stylish in blazers and dress pants as they posed for photos together after recently concluding I’m A Celebrity in Wales
The ITV favorite appeared in good spirits as she set off a storm for the cameras.
Rachel Stevens, who is slated to star in this year’s Dancing On Ice, has also joined the fray.
The S Club 7 star, 43, looked ready for the Christmas party in a silver sequined skirt and a fluffy creamy sweater.
ITV veteran: Phillip joined Ant and Dec for the photo call
Chic: Rachel Stevens, who is slated to star in this year’s Dancing On Ice, has also joined the fray. The S Club 7 star, 43, looked ready for the Christmas party in a silver sequin skirt and a creamy fuzzy pattern sweater.
Ladies in Red: Beverley Knight (L) stunned in a Hasan Hejazi dress while Ria Hebden, 38 (R), who will also be appearing in January’s Dancing On Ice series, watched a vision in red as they attended the picture
Beverley Knight stunned in a Hasan Hejazi dress while Ria Hebden, 38, who will also be appearing on the January series, gazed at a vision in red as she attended the picture.
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean performed on the blue carpet as they joined Regan Gascoigne, Joel Dommett and Jason Manford at the event.
ITV has announced a Christmas TV lineup revamp that gives fans the ability to watch their favorite shows hours before they air in the evening.
Viewers will no longer have to wait to unbox their TV goodies this holiday season, as special Christmas episodes like The Larkins, Emmerdale and Coronation Street will now be available to watch on the morning of the airing.
Good mood: Olly Murs looked elated to be on the socially distanced blue carpet
The change means fans won’t have to wait until later in the evening to get their fix of their favorite shows and will now be able to indulge in shows on the ITV hub earlier today (available from 7am).
Soap fanatics will be spoiled for choice as the festive Dales and Weatherfield drama will be available to watch in special episodes on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
While Bradley Walsh fans will receive additional help from the star as he is expected to appear in both The Larkins and The Chase Christmas specials.
Not content with appearing in The Larkins on Christmas Day and The Chase on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, Bradley, 61, will also join his son Barney in Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas.
Dance: Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean present an animation
Say “cheese; Dancing On Ice judges beamed as they posed for the camera
Fans of the trivia game will also be in for a treat as Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special airs on Christmas Eve, while Celebrity Catchphrase: Christmas Special hits screens on Boxing Day.
The packed Christmas TV show will also see Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: A Festive Feast and Christmas Comedy Club with Lost Voice Guy airing on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day sees Paul O Grady: For The Love of Dogs at Christmas and The Masked Singalong hit screens.
While Boxing Day offers include Saturday night take-out goodies: Double Trouble, All Star Musicals at Christmas, and Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure.
Fully Dressed: Masked Singer host Joel Dommett was dressed to impress in a red velvet blazer and bow tie
Excited: Dancing On Ice contestant Regan Gascoigne looked thrilled to be there
Here are the boys! Jason Manford (L) and Phil (R) smiled for the cameras as they posed on the blue carpet
Turn heads: Adam Lambert showed off his individual style in flares and red Gucci platforms
