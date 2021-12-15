Top 7 Stories from Centerville This Year, Kettering Health, Jobs, Entertainment, COVID-19, Schools, Education, Dayton Oregon District, Business, Economy

Entertainment
Three outgoing Centerville Education Council members were re-elected with record turnouts after an intense campaign that could have changed the board’s balance.
The race received national attention before the ticket from John Doll, Dr. David Roer and Megan Sparks defeated a united campaign by challengers Lysa Kosins, Dawn McGuire and Heather Schultz.
It was a contest that saw 44,231 votes cast, over 10,000 from all previous general elections for the City of Centerville School Board of Education. Each of the three winners got around 20% of the vote while the challengers who had openly criticized the board for months – all received around 13%.
Health plans Kettering Site Centerville Place
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Plans have been approved for the $ 10 million Kettering Healths renovation of a former Kroger in Centerville Place vacant since 2011.
The regional health care provider is planning a doctor’s office building for a 66,000 square foot facility, Centerville officials say, which will add jobs, health care options and a redevelopment to the site that is part of 15.2 acres at 1023 S. Main St.
The one-story facility is slated to open in fall 2022, officials said. This is where developer Larry Dillin proposed an investment of over $ 130 million before pulling it out in January 2020.
School District COVID Mask Policies
Credit: contributed
Debate over Centerville City Schools’ COVID-19 face mask policies has at times escalated to the point that police presence has been requested at some education board meetings.
The Centerville school board voted in July on a plan to send students back to in-person classes five days a week, requiring face masks for kindergarten to grade 5 students only.
In mid-August, Superintendent Tom Henderson announced that face masks would be required at all facilities, citing a growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Over 100 people sometimes came to board meetings, with many lining up to speak out against the policy before board meetings started.
Police said they had taken no action, but the tone of political opponents has turned frightening at times, a long-time member of the board said.
New fire station land purchased
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Township of Washington. purchased school district land next to Centerville High School to build a $ 6 million fire hall.
The new 41 fire station will replace the existing Maple Avenue site, a structure that is over 50 years old. Paid by revenues from an ongoing $ 2.85 million fire service tax approved by voters in 2019, the East Franklin Street location will improve response times and include a 14,500 square foot facility.
Men’s basketball team wins state title
The Centerville High School boys’ basketball team won their first Ohio Division I championship.
The Elks’ 43-42 win over Westerville Central came at the University of Dayton arena, the site of the Final Four, giving them a 26-3 record for the most wins in the history of the Elks. ‘school.
Centerville qualified for the State by defeating defending champion (2019) Cincinnati Moeller, winning after Tom House hit a long 3-point pointer with 7 seconds left.
Centerville then defeated the top and previously undefeated Mentor before edging out Central for the state crown.
More development at Cornerstone
Credit: DOSSIER
Development at Cornerstone of Centerville continued with the construction of a 110-unit apartment complex covering approximately 20 acres.
Treplus Communities has started building Dogwood Commons, a development for people 55 and older in the 156-acre mixed-use development off the coast of Wilmington Pike, near Interstate 675.
Meanwhile, the city approved the Cornerstone of Centerville Community Development Authority, which oversees an 88-acre district with the power to charge landowners an annual fee and oversee activities.
