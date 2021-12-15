Entertainment
Tickets on sale Friday for the Paradise Coast sports complex in Naples
Paradise coast sports complex brings his first major musical act to Naples, and that’s a big deal: the ’80s hitmakers Air intake.
11 Top 40 Hits Soft Rockers Include Romantic Ballads All for loveEven the nights are better, make love from nothing at all and # 1 the one you love.
Tickets for the concert on Saturday March 26 will go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.
Following:50 years of sweet sounds: Naples Concert Band marks half a century with its own music, date ArtisNaples
The concert was organized by Golden entertainment and the new sports complex management team, The Sports Facilities Co.
The setup for this concert will be amazing, with reserved seating for everyone, a large concert stage, sound and lighting, and large video screens on either side of the stage for everyone to enjoy, said the Gold Entertainment chairman Jay Goldberg in a press release Tuesday. I can’t imagine a better setting for an outdoor concert under the stars!
Previously:Paradise Coast Sports Complex Introduces New Public Fitness Spaces and Dining Rooms
The sports complex opened in July 2020 and has since hosted a handful of concerts, including country singer Estero Ben Allen (who appeared on The Voice TV show in 2020). But Air Supply will be the first major touring group to perform there.
This isn’t Air Supply’s first concert in Naples, however. They have already played at Seminole Casino and ArtistNaples.
The group is best known for their love songs, but singer / guitarist Graham Russell said he and co-founder Russell Hitchcock never wanted to be a romantic group. It’s just that love songs are the ones that have become hits.
We weren’t aware that our songs were very romantic, Russell told The News-Press in 2015, when Air Supply played ArtisNaples. It was only until I started reading it in the papers. It was not at all intentional.
“It’s just what I write. It just happened. It’s not like we’ve decided, let’s write a bunch of love songs.
Yet Russell said he had always been fascinated by the subject of love.
I think it’s because human beings know very little about it, including me, he said. You don’t know how it starts.
It is a chemical reaction that we do not know anything about. And it can start at any time. How does it start?
Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are $ 49 for general admission stadium seating, $ 59 for reserved stadium seating, or $ 79 for reserved lawn seating. A VIP package of $ 179 includes reserved lawn seating, a meet and a bag of loot.
For tickets call 888-483-8762 or visit goldentertainment.us.
Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. Email him at [email protected] or connect with Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), Twitter (@charlesrunnells) and Instagram (@ crunells1).
Sources
2/ https://www.naplesnews.com/story/life/2021/12/15/air-supply-tickets-sale-friday-naples-paradise-coast-sports-complex/8895668002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]