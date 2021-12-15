Get in the holiday spirit with the 3rd next Friday in Salisbury town center





December 17th is the 3rd following Friday in downtown Salisbury. This month’s event is held indoors only, meaning there are no artists and craftspeople outside on the street, but there is still plenty to do and to see inside. So, put on your ugliest sweater for an evening of shopping and art. Photo ops abound on N. Division Street with the Christmas tree lit up, as well as a Hanukkah Menorah and Kwanzaa Kinara. Santa’s Workshop and Mailbox are also on N. Division Street. Children can drop a letter to Santa Claus or stop by Saturday afternoon to visit him in person. For more Christmas flair, visit Wicomico Presbyterians Open House located just north of Route 50 in Newtown, and enjoy the holiday decorated shrine, outdoor light fixtures, and Christmas music on the organ. Shoppers, check out the Salisbury Art Spaces Annual Holiday Bazaar, open late 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., for a wide variety of locally handmade gifts and artwork made by members of Salisbury Art Spaces . Soul Yoga Studio is throwing its final market night on the mat with handmade treasures or Soul Yoga merchandise and gift cards for the giveaway season. Lilac Clothing Company will be celebrating the 3rd Friday with 30% off storewide all day long, so be sure to stop by and take advantage of their last big sale before Christmas. Blackwater Apothecary has a mini holiday market and Yule log workshop. Discover featured vendors such as Vidalias Goods, Ms. Fancy Plants, Red Wine Vintage, Mouthy Broad, and Bug Boutique. The DIY Yule Log Workshop hosted by Vidalias Goods has a limited seating capacity, so register early to learn more about Yule and make your own Yule log candle holder to light up your home on the longest night of the year. Supplies including logs, bark, twigs, local greens, dried fruits and cinnamon. Revival, Salisbury’s new town center entertainment venue, hosts Dial S for Santa, an interactive holiday mystery dinner hosted by Ovation Dinner Theater. Dial S for Santa is a festive comic mystery about finding out who kidnapped Santa Claus. Following:Distillery-steakhouse-speakeasy combo planned for Salisbury town center Following:Salisbury hosts Christmas tree lighting ceremony on 3rd Friday in town center: PHOTOS Tickets are on sale now and include a dinner of figs wrapped in bacon and stuffed with goat cheese, classic Italian lasagna and eggnog creme brulee. Revival is located on the third floor of the City Center Building. 3rd Friday will no longer require face masks for outdoor activities, but remember masks may still be required indoors. 3rd Friday is a downtown economic development initiative and a project of the Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District, in partnership with the City of Salisbury. For more information visit 3rdFridaySby.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delmarvanow.com/story/entertainment/2021/12/15/get-holiday-spirit-next-3rd-friday-downtown-salisbury/6499577001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos