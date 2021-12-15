’80s Star Kelly Le Brock Talks About New Movie “Tomorrow Today”, Why She Left Hollywood For “The Wilderness”

Over two decades ago, Kelly Le Brock said goodbye to Hollywood with no intention of returning.

This was after the star’s much-publicized divorce from Steven Seagal in 1996. At that point, the actress was looking for a simpler life and decided to put her career behind her to live in Southern California where she raised her three children out of the spotlight. It was a relief for Le Brock, who started modeling as a teenager and later rose to fame with films like 1984’s “The Woman in Red”, 1985’s “Weird Science” and “Hard to Kill”. 1990s.

But sometimes Le Brock has the “itch” to act again. And when the script of “Tomorrow today” arrived, she quickly said yes. The film, which was previously titled “Charlie Boy”, gained worldwide attention when Sean Young was fired from the set. In 2018, the star of the “Blade Runner” has been accused for allegedly stealing laptops from a production office.

In the comedy, The Brock plays a mother and grieving ex-wife of a former gangster who tries to right the wrongs in her life.

NATALIE WOOD, THE STAR OF “WEST SIDE STORY”, “ALWAYS TRYED TO PROTECT ME”, SAYS ON LANA WOOD

The 61-year-old actress spoke to Fox News about ‘Tomorrow’s Today,’ about leaving Hollywood and what life is really like for her these days.

Fox News: What drew you to the role of Donna in “Tomorrows Today” as an actress?

Kelly Le Brock: I’m a professional ex-wife * laughs *. [Director] Timothy [Hines] is very persistent and he assured me that he would take very good care of me and make me look good. But I also think he put together a wonderful little film for little money. I read the script and it had potential. He had a heart and Timothy worked on it constantly. And in the end, it’s a nice little story to tell [Co-star] Gregory [Kritikos] is such a doll. Hes quite the character. And the rest of the cast were warm and wonderful. It was a good experience for me.

Fox News: How was it for you to play someone like Donna?

The Brock: I have three wonderful children and have had experiences where I have faced possible and potential tragedies with all three. And you know, I’ve done a lot of hospices in my life and they’ve worked with a lot of kids with cancer. These experiences touched my heart deeply. I was therefore able to draw inspiration from these personal experiences. I wanted to show how subtle and silent grief can sometimes be. It never leaves you, even when you try to be private about it.

Fox News: In the 80s, you were considered the ultimate dream girl. And then you disappeared. Why did you leave Hollywood?

The Brock: Hollywood was not a place where I wanted to raise my children. My divorce caused a stir in the press. And I’m just not a Hollywood girl. Never been. I never really liked the attention. I wanted to get dirt in my nails and be outside.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

So I gave up my career and moved to the wilderness where I lived without TV for 25 years. I did my best as a single mom. I have three wonderful children. I could always go back to my career. I could never go back to my children. Some people can do both. But I already had the fame and I was done with it. I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me any good. It just caused trauma. Being famous is not for everyone.

Fox News: With social media, it’s easier than ever to become famous.

The Brock: It got out of hand. I don’t want part of it. I do not have a computer. I have internet but it is a bad service. And I like it like that. I am very happy.

Fox News: You left Hollywood and moved to a ranch. It must have been liberating for you to be surrounded by nature and animals.

The Brock: Well there are animals in Hollywood too, they just wear clothes * laughs *. I’m just more comfortable in the countryside. Always have been. I grew up in upstate New York, in the Lake Champlain region. I have always had this inherent need to be on a field with large open spaces. I ride horses, hunt grizzly bears on the Continental Divide, hike the Grand Canyon. I grow my own vegetables. I have been in nature where I ran out of water and drank in puddles. Guess I’m a little different, but I like it that way.

Fox News: What was it like for you to raise your children out of the spotlight?

The Brock: Divorce was not easy for the children. It was a difficult divorce. I wanted to protect them from the press. And they’ve developed quite well. And that’s all that really matters to me at the end of the day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News: When did you realize you wanted to play again?

The Brock: When I was drunk, no, I’m kidding. I’ve always had that little itch inside of me to go back to work, but once I think about it, it’s gone. I was offered a TV series and somehow the way I would be interested in doing it would be to write with the writers. It’s a cop thing. And I think those New York cops need some kind of comedic relief. I don’t think there are enough. So if I do something, I would like to bring some relief.

Fox News: There must have been something really special that you spotted in the script for “Tomorrow Today”, especially since you are very selective with the types of projects you are going to take on now.

The Brock: I don’t even have a real agent. I can’t be bothered to be honest with you. I just want to ride a horse, eat good food and drink good wine. I want to enjoy the rest of my life. I am a grandmother of three amazing grandchildren.

I want a simple life. I don’t care about making films anymore. There must be something really special about the script for me to say yes. There was something special about this script. I love to cook and eat foods that are healing, beneficial and very tasty. Maybe there would be a cooking show someone would be interested in doing with me. “Kellys Kitchen” I love the sound of that. But I live in a very beautiful place and I am perfectly happy. Im dating and hope to find my last partner. That would be wonderful.

Fox News: At the time, you were a sex symbol. Did you think it helped or hurt you?

The Brock: It didn’t bother me anyway. Better than being ugly * laughs *. Hello, let’s start there. But you also have to be clumsy. It is absolute nonsense that after a certain age you are no longer allowed to look beautiful. You can be beautiful at any age. It is up to us, as women, to feel beautiful and to say: “I am beautiful”.

BRADY BUNCH STAR CHRISTOPHER KNIGHT SAYS TV MOM FLORENCE HENDERSON BLESSED HER MARRIAGE BEFORE HIS DEATH

The skin wrinkles and finally we do not end up with the youth, but our experiences. And to me, that’s more beautiful and sexy than a sweet young girl who doesn’t have much to say. We have to believe we were beautiful. If you don’t believe it, how is anyone else going to figure it out?

Fox News: One of your daughters embarked on a modeling career in 2017. What advice did you give her?

The Brock: Don’t be anyone else. God gave you beautiful things and made you special. You shouldn’t be counting on someone else to make you feel happy. Be the best person you can be. Don’t look at someone else and say, “I wish I had what he has” because there are people who have nothing.

But my children are anchored. They grew up in the river in freedom with the animals. They knew how to stalk and skin and all kinds of stuff. And for me, it’s the best thing I can have as parental validation. They are good to themselves and that is wonderful. It gives me so much peace. They were always going to be my priority.

“Tomorrow’s Today” hits theaters on December 24.