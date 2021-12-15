The remains found in 1982 are those of the former O’Jays guitarist | Entertainment





TWINSBURG, Ohio (AP) Skeletal remains found almost 40 years ago have been identified as those of a guitarist who once performed with R&B group The OJays and also co-wrote a few of their songs, have investigators said.

Authorities used DNA and genealogy research to identify the remains of Frank Frankie Little Jr., which were found in a garbage bag in a wooded area behind a business in Twinsburg in 1982, said Lisa Kohler, a medical examiner for the Summit County.

His death has now been considered a homicide, but who killed him remains unknown, she said.

Little, who was born in Cleveland in 1943, performed with the OJays in the mid-1960s. He was not a founding member of the group which started in Canton, Ohio, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

He served in the United States Army for two years, including during the Vietnam War, but little was known about his disappearance, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Walter Williams, one of the original members of the OJays, said Little wrote songs with Eddie Levert, another of the group’s founders, according to Twinsburg sleuth Eric Hendershott, who helped revive the investigation into the remains. .

Part of the mystery is over, but we have no idea how he got there, how he disappeared or where he lived towards the end of his life, Hendershott said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.winonadailynews.com/entertainment/remains-found-in-1982-are-those-of-former-ojays-guitarist/article_e9383c48-00f0-56e4-b43f-523f8bcf7c0f.html

