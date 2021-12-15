Suzette Winter, who documented Hollywood’s golden age, dies at 90

Suzette Winter Feldman, who wrote and produced a series of more than 30 documentaries chronicling the lives of Hollywood’s biggest stars, often rendering them in the golden light of Hollywood’s heyday, died on December 1 in her home from Sleepy Hollow, New York. She was 90 years old.

Her daughter Zara Janson said the cause was aspiration pneumonia.

Winter, who used her birth name professionally, worked with her husband, Gene Feldman, to create pink film portraits of Grace Kelly, Gregory Peck, Shirley Temple and many more under “The Hollywood Collection”. .

As a team, she was co-writer and co-producer while he also made a 1994 Emmy nomination for Audrey Hepburn Remembered (1993). Shes projected as a three-dimensional personality of a person, actually under the cover girl face, The Boston Globe wrote about Hepburn’s portrayal in the movies.

The documentaries used archive footage, interviews with co-stars, and where possible, conversations with the subjects themselves. Hollywood actors and actresses have often narrated them Jessica Lange, for example, in Vivien Leigh: Scarlett and Beyond (1990).

The films in “The Hollywood Collection” have aired on PBS and major cable networks including Lifetime, TNT and HBO Cinemax.

The couple made no secret of the glowing nature of their work. Our main interest is not to do a biography but rather to look at the accomplishments of this person and to give a glimpse of the magic of this person, Feldman told the Journal-News of White Plains, New York, in 1987. The couple befriended some of them. their subjects, including Liza Minnelli and Gregory Peck.

Their documentary treatment even extended to canine stars. Lassie’s Story (1994) explored the legacy of TV and movies’ favorite and most consistently profitable collie.

New York Times critic John J. OConnor called Lassie’s film a loving tribute to the film and television character who arguably most systematically projected the sacred virtues of purity and innocence. , the triumph of good and courage rewarded.

Suzette St. John Winter was born January 19, 1931 in London to Ralph and Marguerite (St. John) Winter. His father was an electrician, his mother a postman.

As a child during the London Blitz in World War II, she and her three siblings were evacuated as part of Operation Pied Piper, which displaced millions of children from the city to the English countryside. She went to live with a great aunt on a farm in Surrey and was separated from her parents for almost six years.

After returning to London, she attended art school for a year, worked in Paris as an au pair, and did odd jobs after returning to London.

She married Leo Grimpel, an architecture student she had met in London, in 1952. They had two daughters, Zara and Stephanie. With Grimpel, she moved to Australia, then to Hong Kong. They divorced in 1966.

Back in Australia with his daughters after the divorce, Winter met Feldman there; he had made educational documentaries and was filming one about the Maori people of New Zealand at the time. They married in 1967 and moved to the United States.

In 1977, they released Danny, a feature film about a girl and her horse. Winter wrote the screenplay and later a novelization of the film. They started the Hollywood series in 1982 with Hollywoods Children, a story of child actors, and ended it in 1999.

The couple lived in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, and then moved to Manhattan. After Feldman’s death in 2006, Winter moved to a retirement community in Sleepy Hollow.

She attended Mercy College, Dobbs Ferry, New York, where she received a BA in English Literature in 1973. In 1976, she received an MA from Manhattanville College, Westchester County, where she studied science. human.

The documentaries “The Hollywood Collection” are still in circulation, with the commercial distribution rights held by Janson Media, an entertainment company run by Winters’ daughter Zara and her husband, Stephen Janson.

Besides Janson, Winter is survived by his other daughter, Stephanie Edelstein; one stepdaughter, Lynne Feldman; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.