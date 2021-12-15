Stringr Launches Iconiq to Bring its Award-Winning Video Sourcing and Production Platform to Brands, Businesses and Entertainment Companies | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 15, 2021– Stringr, the award-winning video SaaS platform, today announced the launch of its new creator-focused video sourcing and production platform, Iconiq. Marketers, brands, creatives and entertainment companies can now find and produce original video content with the same speed and ease that was previously only available to news broadcasters. Currently available to select users in a closed beta, Iconiq offers these organizations the same tools and services that are used on a daily basis by the world’s leading news media companies, including Stringrs’ exclusive and hand-curated network. more than 120,000 videographers. Until now, creatives have had only two methods of collecting images: they could procure the videos themselves on the spot, often at enormous cost, or purchase generic stock footage that homogenizes their brand or product. story. With Iconiq, video content creators now have a better option. On a single platform, businesses and creatives can get original video footage from anywhere – in hours, not days or weeks. Plus, all from the same interface, creative professionals can edit, collaborate with teams, live stream, share directly to social media, and curate years of proprietary video content in minutes, dramatically streamlining the process. workflow. Marketers can also take advantage of built-in professional video tools like instant transcription and translation, caption editing, and even Dolby audio enhancements. To optimize Iconiq for brands and designers, Stringr drew on previous experience with companies like Google and Zillow, as well as consumer media companies like Warner Media and MGM. We originally built the Stringr platform for the tumultuous, information-demanding world – if one platform has been refined through fire trials, it’s ours, explained Lindsay Stewart, co-founder and CEO of Stringr. After successfully changing the way major broadcast news outlets source original footage and edit it in real time, we’ve turned our attention to other industries that desperately need to deliver more efficiency. and authenticity in their video work. Iconiq is for them. The need for original video content has simply exploded over the past five years, as has the need for custom footage that can’t come from stock libraries. You can’t sell a product, maintain a brand, or hope to build an audience without a quality video that looks original, added Brian McNeill, COO and Co-Founder of Stringr and Product Manager for Iconiq. We started Iconiq because the tools and platforms associated with finding and editing digital footage are very fragmented. Now Iconiq streamlines everything and brings unprecedented cohesion to the world of video content. We were eager to see what will be created. Visit http://www.iconiq.video to apply for the beta program. About Stringr Founded in 2014, Stringr is the first and only company to combine remote original footage research with video editing and management tools; thus streamlining the production of video news in the digital age. Stringr has given its cloud-based video platform unmatched reach by pairing it with a proprietary network of over 120,000 videographers who are stationed in all 50 states, all US DMAs and major international locations. Additionally, Stringr’s newly enhanced authoring platform, Iconiq, puts these advanced tools in the newsroom into the hands of marketers, corporate content specialists, and entertainment professionals. Supported by investors Thomson Reuters and Associated Press, the award-winning Stringrs platform continues to change the way video content is sourced, created and managed across multiple industries. For more information visit www.stringr.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005184/en/ CONTACT: Media: Heath Fradkoff, Communication [email protected] Claudia Barbiero, VP Marketing [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER RETAIL TRADE ONLINE RETAIL TECHNOLOGY OTHER COMMUNICATIONS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS AUDIO / VIDEO RETAIL INTERNET SOURCE: Stringer Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/15/2021 10 a.m. / DISC: 12/15/2021 10:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005184/en

