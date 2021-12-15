10 Bollywood Women-centric Movies 2021 You Must Watch

Gone are the days when people relied heavily on movies starring men. Now people are demanding more authentic, raw, real stories. the Masala Movies can do well financially at the box office, but in recent years the number of female-directed films has also grown. In one of Interactive TV’s 2017 survey reports, it was found that 53% of people visiting cinemas are women. With such a large female audience, it is important to meet their demand and show more relevant films.

In this context, it is necessary to understand the relevance that the female-centric film brings to viewers. As a year-end review, we take a look at 10 films focused on the women who made their mark.

10 women-centric Bollywood movies 2021

1.Paggled

Pagged is a modern social drama directed by Umesh Bist. The film highlights the condition of a young widow who wants to live her dream and earn a living but is arrested by the family forcing her to remarry. Scenes of threatened in-laws upon seeing the deceased son’s insurance paper show how society reacts when a woman is given the power to run her own home.

Sanyas’ role as Sandhya shows a character who is not so emotional upon her husband’s death as she did not feel loved and important in the relationship, but continues her role as a daughter-in-law as the company does. waits, until the moment she realizes how necessary it is for her to live her life on her own terms.

2.Tribhanga

Tribhanga stars Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar as the three main protagonists. The mother-daughter and granddaughter trio try to live life on their own terms, regardless of what society dictates to them. Tanvi as Nayantara is a liberal woman and a poet who brings up her two children on her own after leaving her husband’s house. Anuradha (Kajol) hates her mother whom she finds too liberal and should have let them remain a normal child.

Anuradha’s daughter, Masha, is married to an Orthodox family whose family accepts her unconventional mother and grandmother, but at the same time asks her to give birth to a boy. The unconventional, dark, and not-so-usual drama directed by actor Renuka Shahane should be on your list of movies to watch.

3. Saïna

The film about Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal was applauded for a simple but not so dramatic portrayal of the players’ lives. Saina is full of ups and downs that Saina goes through in her career. The inspiration put forward by her mother Usha Rani Nehwal (Meghna Mallik) and her father, is to encourage many parents in the country.

The film shows how equally important the sacrifice and hard work of parents is in the life of a successful child. Sainas’ hard work and perseverance that she puts into the sport to become a badminton world champion and proudly bring India into the limelight in sport has also been well described.

4.Thalaivii

The story is inspired by the life of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut tries out the role of Amma. The film Thalaïvie takes us through all the hollows and crests in the life of the late leader. Many remember Thalaivii as the leader of the masses or a great woman leader, but her career beginnings in films, theaters and dancing are presented in detail throughout the film.

Her relationship with MG Ramachandran and her growth as a political leader and actress serving the needy and the masses are all described in great detail.

5. Mimi

With Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi Mimi is a drama with a social message. He talks about surrogacy. And revolves around the life of an abandoned surrogate mother. Mimi aspires to be a great Bollywood actress, but she doesn’t have the money to make her dreams come true. She feels that she can make money by being the surrogate mother of a foreign couple, who later abandons the child in her womb due to a disability reported by the doctor.

Now the story revolves around Mimis’ struggle to become a strong, independent mother who sacrifices her dream of seeing the child happy.

Suggested reading:

CJI Ramana on the low representation of women in the judiciary: will discuss it with his colleagues

6. Sherni

Sherni is the story of a female forest officer stationed in the dense jungles of Madhya Pradesh. The role of Vidya Vincent played by Vidya Balan is a calm character, who struggles to adapt between the duty of civil servant, lover of the environment and wife. Like all of her other characters, Vidya plays this character with ease and makes us feel the hardships of officers working for the government and trying to run their personal affairs.

Sherni translates to a tigress in Hindi, and the drama revolves around the human-wildlife conflict, the struggle for power, and focuses on how animals are constantly being thrown out of their natural habitat. We’re not inclined to see such strong female characters on screen, but Sherni is definitely one of those you can’t miss.

7. Ajeeb Dastaans

The entire film is divided into four parts – all with a different story and characters who juggle their way to a perfect life. The director shows the struggle of Lepakshi (Fatima Sana Shaikh) who cannot be physically satisfied by her husband and continues to search for other men, ending in betrayal. The second part revolves around Meenal (Nushrratt Bharuccha), the housekeeper, who tries to tap into the money through her opportunistic behavior, but becomes entangled in a complex relationship with her own sister and employer.

The third part, named after Geeli Puchi, concerns Bharti Mandal (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Priya Sharma (Aditi Rao Hydari) who are bisexual but succumb to the pressure of society and try to behave “normally”. History also portrays the discrimination of lower castes in India. The final part starring Shefali Sinha and Manav Kaul deals more with silent love and how a mother’s family duties fall between the search for love and a perfect partner.

8. Rashmi rocket

Rashmi rocket is the story of Rashmi who belongs to a small village in Gujarat. She is a running ace and it amounts to glory to be presented as desh ki beti when she wins a gold medal for the country in an international event. Rashmi is an independent and fierce character in the film who grows up with a question mark over his race as chhori hai ke chhora hai?

The film is among the first in Bollywood to focus on gender testing in sports. The film tackles the sensitive topic and the way society treats a person when there is a discrepancy of any kind with regard to gender. He is inspired by many local athletes whose careers were damaged after this ordeal. Rashmi is seen fighting for his cause in the film.

9. Madam Chief Minister

With Richa Chadha in the lead role, the story revolves around a poor Dalit girl, Tara Roopram from Uttar Pradesh who works as a university librarian. However, the discrimination she faces still bothers her and she decides to join a political career with her guru who works for the upliftment of Dalits.

She admires his way of not getting entangled in the power struggle rather of working for a good cause. Through her hard work and determination, she reached a position where she was appointed Chief Minister of the State. However, the political standoff endangers the life of Tara, her guru and many party confidants. Manav Kaul is seen playing her husband.

10. The girl on the train

Starring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles, this female-centric thriller is one of a kind. The scenario was accentuated by intense performances. While the role of Parineetis is more grappling with thoughts of her pre-divorce life and thoughts of feeling the happiness of a girl she sees on her daily life.

Parineeti defends the role of an alcoholic girl who is in self-destructive mode after her recent divorce and her role is worth watching in the film. Kirti takes on the role of an honest cop stationed in London, and the climax of the story brings more to her character.

“I apologize for the objectification of women in my films”: Watch Karan Johar’s interview on ShePeople