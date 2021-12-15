Ben Affleck on ‘the Last Duel’ box office bomb, the future of cinema – the Hollywood reporter

That the recording shows that a question asked of Ben Affleck on Sunday night The tender bar the first inspired a five-minute response. It might not seem remarkable for an interview that takes place far from a red carpet, but when it takes place behind a candlestick and with a much-requested A-lister who stops for every outing on a full press line, it is is most definitely a moment.

When it was over, even Affleck felt the weight of what had just happened.

“It was my obstruction,” he said, displaying his characteristic smile and standing up to face the last two reporters before making his way inside the TCL Chinese Theater for the premiere of George’s film. Clooney. He plays Uncle Charlie, a bartender who also serves as a father figure for a gifted nephew, played by Tye Sheridan. Affleck is also earning praise for his performance and nominations, as he just won a Golden Globe nod for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the Amazon Studios film.

Full Disclosure: There were two questions posed to Affleck’s feet. The first was whether or not his luck lately – to be singled out with rave reviews for his work in back-to-back films. The way back, the last duel and The tender bar – feels as different from the inside as it looks from the outside. “Sounds different to me, but maybe not quite the way you think,” replied the Oscar-winning veteran filmmaker, producer and star, who appeared at The tender bar with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on his arm. “I mean, look, it’s part of acting, and I guess people don’t like to say it often, but it’s just simple math. In the end, you’ll never be better. or more interesting or more emotional than the material and the director. The material by nature is the role you play and as a young man there weren’t as many opportunities to play characters with lives too rich, varied and complex.

Part of this is due to playing lead roles, he explained, as there was a conventional wisdom that protagonists have to tick certain boxes in order to please audiences on a large scale. “When you’re the protagonist you have to do this and you can’t do that and there is some essential virtue that has to be present or people think, ‘Well the audience will lose their ability to relate to that. nobody, and then we’ll lose $ 100 million. That might be true in the case of $ 100 million, but I found it more interesting and I always, in fact, always played rich characters. The similarity, for me, is playing roles in movies where I’m not the protagonist, either Good Will Hunting, Shakespeare in Love, The Last Duel Where [The Tender Bar] where I become someone else who is allowed to be more complicated, imperfect, and interesting.

The mention of The last duel and how a movie could lose $ 100million was just a coincidence, but the couple opened the door to an obvious follow-up question, as Ridley Scott’s epic was one of the biggest bombs in the box. -office of the year. With a top-tier cast from Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, the highly rated film (with 85% praise on Rotten Tomatoes) has barely exceeded $ 10 million at the domestic box office since its release. debuting in October, a massive loss from an announced budget of $ 100 million.

During an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Scott blamed the Millennials. “What we have today [are] the audience that was brought on those fucking cell phones, ”he told Maron. “Millennials never want to learn anything unless you say it over the phone. Scott has been fiery in interviews lately, telling a Russian reporter, “Fuck you. Fuck you, sir ”, after the writer said The last duel looked more realistic than his previous films, Kingdom of paradise and Robin Hood.

Swearing aside, this is the question that sparked Affleck’s five-minute obstruction: Ridley Scott blamed millennials for The last duel underperforming; what is your opinion?

Ben Affleck in a photo from Ridley Scott’s The last duel as Pierre d’Alençon in a cast that includes Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver.

20th century studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Before getting to the heart of the matter, Affleck wanted to point out that aside from the possibility that he was “slightly misquoted”, Scott’s big quote lately has been “Fuck you” or “Fuck you.” fuck ”, because“ I mean, let’s be honest, who didn’t mean that in a press conference? Affleck laughed. “Ridley is at a point in his career where obviously he’s absolutely unencumbered by concerns about what people think. “

That said, Affleck explained what he thought of The last duelBox office returns and what it signals about the present and future of the film industry. Now it’s time for me to step aside and present the entirety of the unfiltered Affleck obstruction.

“Really, the truth is, I’ve had films that didn’t work that bombed, that weren’t good. It is very easy to understand this and why it happened. The movie is crap, people don’t want to see it, right? This film, The last duel, I really like. It’s good and it’s playing – I’ve seen it perform with the audience and now it’s streaming well. It wasn’t one of those movies where you say, “Oh my God, I wish my movie worked. Instead, it’s more due to a seismic shift that I’m seeing, and I’m having this conversation with every person I know. Although there are several iterations, the conversation is the same: how [the movie business] changing?

“One of the main ways this is changing is that the people who want to see complex, adult, non-IP drama are the same people who are like, ‘You know what? I don’t need to go to the movies because I would like to pause it, go to the bathroom, finish it tomorrow. That’s it, with the fact that you can watch in good quality at home. It’s not like when I was a kid and the television at home was an 11 inch black and white television. I mean, you can get a 65 inch TV at Walmart for $ 130. The quality is good and people are streaming in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at home. Everything changed.

“And you know what? I knew that was changing before the pandemic hit with it The way back. I remember thinking, “Shit, I really like this movie, and nobody’s going to see it.” I could just say; it’s not going to land in theaters. People don’t want to go to dramas. Then the pandemic hit, and ironically, one of the first movies that rushed to streaming was The way back, and people saw it. I said, ‘You know what? Not bad. I’d rather people see this and watch it, and I don’t need to be stuck with the old ways [of doing business].

“The theater experience is great, I love the theater experience, but the job has changed over time. It was vaudeville first, then silent movies, then talkie movies, then color, and the radio came out and everyone said it was going to kill the movies. The TV came out and everyone said it would kill the movies. Every time it’s the same, people watch stories that move them in different ways. [on different platforms]. I think it’s OK.

“Actually the good news is – and I don’t have the numbers in front of me right now – but I strongly guess people are watching more. The Oscar-winning filmmaker talks to THR about the "seismic shift" happening now in Hollywood and how it's dominating his conversations. now, and consume more. So that’s a good thing and one of the reasons is that streamers are doing such good things. I mean, the content is spectacular. Succession? Spectacular! Ozark? Spectacular! When I started in this business, the television in itself was OK. They were serial programmers creating content and some of the shows were great, but they were still a thing and the movies tried to be art. This is no longer the case. You see streaming shows that are just beautiful.

“Most of the time, and I’m even guilty of it myself, I can regret it. I went to see a movie in the theater. This movie was Licorice Pizza. There are probably two or three directors, people like Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino, who have people saying, ‘OK, I’m going to see a couple of movies in theaters this year, I’m going to go see theirs.’ I think you will see at least 40 movies [released] every year now. When party baby party came out of [a 2007 film directed by Ben Affleck and starring Casey Affleck], some 600 films were released each year. We debuted seven films on the same weekend. It was really hard, and I think maybe [The Last Duel] would have done better in streaming because the way [studios and streamers] having to identify and market it directly to the people who love it is really effective. For god’s sake, think about this movie, [The Tender Bar,] I mean, Amazon has huge reach. Everyone uses Amazon. They can buy groceries, refrigerators, etc., but they still use it so you can reach people. I think you have to adapt with the times or you risk becoming a dinosaur, as my children tell me.

End scene.