Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story”





Hello Birthday Queen, Ariana DeBose said, saying hello to her newly and notably 90-year-old West Side Story teammate Rita Moreno. It was Sunday afternoon and DeBose, 30, was in bed at her Upper East Side, propped up on pillows, her rescue cats, Isadora Duncan and Frederick Douglass, occasionally parading on the Zoom call. Moreno was across the country, at his home in Berkeley, Calif., Ready to shoot above the waist in a red sweater and mega-jewelry, but peeking out in pink pajamas and fluffy socks underneath. How were his many birthday parties? I am happy to report that they are endless, she said. I feel royal and regal. Moreno, who arrived in New York City from Puerto Rico in 1936, won an Oscar, the first Latina to do so for playing Anita in the West Side Story of 1961. DeBose, who grew up in North Carolina and is described as Afro-Latina, wins critical praise and awards talks as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s new take on, which also features Moreno as the newly created role of Valentina, a shopkeeper.

In a video interview, they spoke about identity, breaking down stereotypes and getting grades from Stephen Sondheim, the original lyricist. They both let out a curse or two; songs and admiration pour out. I just know this movie is going to be an Oscar winner in a lot of ways, Moreno said. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

Ariana, you said your own identity was important in what you brought to the role. How did you discuss it with the creative team? DEBOSE It was one of the first things I brought up. My first audition. I had no idea Steven would be there and I decided to do what I had to do, represent myself well and what I could offer. Towards the end he asked if there was anything else he needed to know, and I was like, if you’re not interested in exploring the Afro-Latin identity, and finding ways to integrate it or talk about it, you probably shouldn’t hire me. I didn’t want to feel like I ticked a box for them, you know. It’s a real lived experience, and it’s not something we talk about often. In fact, it wasn’t until I was an adult that I really saw that you can be black and Puerto Rican and my mom is white. You can be all of these things. And I’m queer, so there’s a lot going on there. I was very adamant that we should either explore it or you shouldn’t take the path with me. Steven, when we were filming, thought to himself: does this feel really authentic to you? And if not, we should change it. I could answer from my point of view, sure, but I didn’t grow up in 1957. They brought in to tell us about the people who lived in San Juan Hill at that time. There was an Irish gang member, Puerto Ricans who lived in the blocks at the time. Rita and I haven’t talked much about the character, but I found it very helpful to hear about her lived experiences.

Did you mention the legacy of playing Anita? MORE NO I did not do it. There was a very conscious reason. I knew in what awkward position Ariana was. I wanted her to be absolutely sure that she wasn’t forcing anything on her. So, as a good hostess, I decided to keep some of these thoughts to myself. What to know about West Side Story Steven Spielberg’s remake of one of Broadway’s most famous musicals hits theaters on December 10. She knew the enormity of it. I could see that she was a very bright young woman, and there wasn’t much I could tell her that would be of help other than selfishness for myself. I tried very, very hard to help her get comfortable and be as fair as possible to any urges I might have felt and besides, I have it. do. I mean, I would be brain dead if I didn’t. Ariana, you told yourself you had a mini panic attack when you first met Rita on set. How did you recover? DEBOSE I am still recovering. In fact, in my own shuttle, I hadn’t expected that I was going to be in the same room as her. And then the time came, and I was like, oh, God. MORE NO She was like a little deer in the headlights. I decided to take her to lunch, then realized how nervous she was. I thought, I really have to do my best to help her relax. What I said was, be your own Anita. Not knowing her well at the time, I didn’t know she could only be her own Anita. What is your response to critics who say the film shouldn’t be relaunched at all because it evokes stereotypes, or isn’t it contemporary in terms of origin?

MORE NO It does not evoke stereotypes. it’s bull [expletive], pure and pure bull [expletive]. The first time I saw the movie I was so overwhelmed. I started to cry at the mambo at the gym [scene]. I was sitting next to my daughter and she said to me: Mom, why are you crying? It is so joyful. I said, because Steven was right. These shots were amazing, and he got the spirit of the musical numbers. DEBOSE And that’s why we tell classics. This is what makes them classic, the ability to be repeated and reinvented. You give things a historical context to better understand the text, to make it tangible. MORE NO This is where Tony Kushner [the screenwriter] Between. He brought in the social elements of something that wasn’t even addressed in the original. That doesn’t make that first effort any less. It’s still an iconic film. But on the other hand, it amazes me how the [original] the characters were. I don’t think it was deliberate. I think that’s how they [the original creators] I saw it. What was it like having Sondheim around? DEBOSE He was there, but I actually didn’t have a lot of one-on-one interactions with him. They sent notes through Steven Spielberg SS2, as he affectionately said. Sondheim was in SS1 and Spielberg in SS2. So either Jeanine [Tesori, the supervising vocal producer] or ES2 would come in, and we would chat, and then we would go back, and we would continue until ES1 was happy. He spoke of color. I remember when we were recording the Anita section of the [Tonight] Quintet, he was like, listen to this [imitating spiraling music]. This is the color you are looking for, then let the voice fly.

MORE NO And it’s [singing], Anitas is going to have fun, tonight DEBOSE Yes. The last half of it, it was like, go for something completely different. He spoke with many of us about having confidence in ourselves: Owning your voice. Which, to be honest, has never really been my problem to be confident. It was just finding the right thing because that voice can go in a lot of different directions. What color am I singing here? I think I went for magenta.

The scene where Anita goes to the Valentinas store and is attacked by the Jets is one of the most moving in the film. It’s obviously so dark, and so many different themes come back to gender, race, class. How did you talk about or prepare for it? DEBOSE There was a rehearsal day, and we had a privacy coordinator there. MORE NO What is that? I’ve never heard of this before. It’s fascinating to me. DEBOSE Someone who makes sure everyone is comfortable with what is going on. MORE NO Does that mean you don’t touch some places? DEBOSE Exactly. You don’t touch certain parts of the body unless it’s agreed to. She was really helpful because the Jet Boys were so nervous about having to do this. We had been working together for so long then, there was real love between us, and they were all very scared of hurting me. I was like, I’m fine. Remember, I’m not Ariana, I’m Anita right now. But I was very grateful for this rehearsal because it just set limits for all of us. It ended up being a really safe psychological experience. Of course, this experience has not left me. I don’t watch this scene when I watch the movie. I can hear it, but actually looking at it physically makes me a little sick.

MORE NO Oh, this is heartbreaking. DEBOSE It’s very intense because you’ve got so much body on you with the urge to hurt yourself, and even though it’s a fake thing, your body doesn’t really tell the difference. MORE NO And you know what? It’s not just your body. Your brain and your heart because that’s what made me cry hysterically when I was doing the scene, and they had to stop filming because I couldn’t stop crying. The wounds never really go away. DEBOSE I think because it’s a musical sometimes people don’t realize the depth of the material. And this character, be it his Ritas incarnation or my incarnation, this [expletive] becomes real. The amount of grief and the aggression against himself, it’s hard to watch. It is even more difficult to achieve. I have immense respect for everyone who has played this role because you don’t really understand until you are there and out of there how far you have to go to create a moment with this particular woman. MORE NO She is so lovely; she is funny. She has opinions that she is not afraid to express. All of this is fooling you. It is still necessary to play the wounds and the insults. DEBOSE And if that doesn’t make you uncomfortable as a viewer, I would say you need to go and analyze some things in yourself.

What do you think you learned from playing Anita and what she represents? MORE NO For me it was a revelation because I realized halfway through the [first] movie, that I found my model at the age of 28, and that was Anita. I had never played a Hispanic woman who had that kind of dignity and that sense of self-respect, and who wasn’t afraid to express what she needed to express. DEBOSE She taught me a lot about forgiveness. You take it personally in this industry, but it’s a healthier way to choose to forgive. And it is not an easy path. I mean me? I would have hit the [expletive] out of Maria. This is the only moment in the play, whether on stage or in a movie, I don’t know if that’s actually what would happen in the world. Because it’s very difficult to make that choice when you’re in this moment of mourning. MORE NO It’s not just forgiveness because it expresses how important love plays in life. When love is so strong, there is no right or wrong. DEBOSE This line is what all the times on. No matter what happens, you can be so mad at someone and still love them very deeply. Love does not die. He can transform. It can change shape. But there is always love.

