Chadwick Boseman’s brother says actor wants Black Panther overhaul

Chadwick Boseman’s brother is said to have said he believed the late actor would want his Black Panther recasting of roles.

Derrick Boseman said TMZ that he thinks Chadwick would want his character, T’Challa, to live in the MCU – although Marvel bosses have said they don’t want to recast him out of respect.

Derrick is said to have said that T’Challa “was taller than a guy” and that Chadwick “knew the power of the character”.

According to TMZ, Derrick thinks that “there is so much power to seeing a black king” on screen in terms of the effect it has on “African American youth.” By not recasting the character, argues Derrick, Marvel “deprives black children of a role model.”

Derrick then called T’Challa a “symbol of black potential” and said he believed “there aren’t many positive influences for young black children these days.”

However, TMZ adds that Chadwick would never have explicitly shared his wishes, but that Derrick says he’s “sure his brother would agree.”

Last month, Marvel’s VP of Development dispelled rumors that T’Challa was being recast.

I’m totally honest, said Nate Moore on The Ringer-verse podcast, you won’t see TChalla in the MCU.

Moore added that he discussed potential decisions withBlack Panther: Wakanda Foreverdirector Ryan Coogler, but the couple decided they couldn’t do it.

We have to figure out how to move this franchise forward without this character, he continued. Because I think we all feel so TChalla in the onscreen MCU is tied to Chadwicks’ performance.

The challenge forBlack Panther: Wakanda Forevertells a story without TChalla.