Grandmaster Recorders becomes Hollywood rooftop restaurant and lounge





Recorders With a restaurant, rooftop lounge and cocktail bar and performance space, Grandmaster Recorders is now open in Hollywood, ushering in a new chapter for an old recording studio and silent movie theater. The 15,000-square-foot Grandmaster Recordings multiconcept is named after the 45-year-old recording facility used by David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Beck, Rush, Queens of the Stone Age and more, and is Botanical’s latest venture to the Australian Spirit Hospitality Group (EP & LP, Strings of Life Caf). Conceptualized by Group Culinary Director Monty Koludrovic and Executive Pastry Chef Jaci Koludrovic, the Grandmaster Restaurant serves what they call dishes nonna would recognize but never cook herself: a rotating insalata di pesce, currently served with radish. iced, marinated persimmon, caviar and Cali kosho. , a homemade fermented mayonnaise with citrus fruits; a savory version of cannoli, with caviar; mortadella with cacio e pepe churros; and chicken piccata with celeriac cream; with cocktails like NFT (Negronis for the Table). The rooftop bites are similar to the full restaurant, albeit in a more snacky form, with a mini mortadella panini and chicken and vodka sandwich, plus cocktails on tap. At 71 Studio Bar, specialty cocktails and live music are on the menu. The Grandmaster restaurant is open everyday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., while the rooftop is open Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m. The 71 Studio Bar is open daily from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. so the bar may change. Another opening, Blondie, along Melrose Avenue, is slated for 2022. 1518 N. Cahuenga Blvd., (818) 502-1120, Los Angeles, grandmasterrecorders.com El Rusos carne asada tacos and more are heading to a new Arts District outpost this week. (Silvia speaks) Russian arts district The Sonora El Ruso-style taco operation is coming to a new location: instead of returning to its Boyle Heights space on Mirasol Street, owners Walter Soto and Julia Silva will instead begin appearing in the Arts District starting December 16. . El Ruso suspended its appearances in Boyle Heights in June to focus on opening its Silver Lake site; its new Arts District outpost will offer a more pared-down menu than Silver Lakes, at least to start with, and with fresh, hand-made tortillas, carne asada, chorizo, birria and the new El Mueco (asada with chicharrn). Open Wednesday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Corner of 4th and Seaton streets, Los Angeles, elrusola.weebly.com West Adams hundred Chef Avner Levis’ longtime pasta pop-up is going permanent this week. Cento, who for years brought fresh gnocchi, beet spaghetti, decadent lobster and lobster pasta and other dishes to the city center via his residence in the Mignon wine bar, will open a brick restaurant. and mortar on December 15 at West Adams. Levis’s menu will feature many of his pop-up hits, as well as new items including more antipasti, and a second category for main courses like grilled rib eye and herb-stuffed orata. Wine and beer will be offered, as well as seating in an open kitchen and on the patio. Cento will open with dinner service, Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., then expand to lunch and brunch in 2022. 4921 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 998-0404, centopasta.com Centos pop-up pastas, including the popular beetroot spaghetti, have found a permanent home in West Adams and will open on Wednesday. (Liam Brown / Cent) Mother Santa Clarita The restaurant in Oaxaca and specialist in mezcal Madre is expanding with a fourth location. Owner-operator Ivan Vasquez hopes to open his next Madre in Santa Clarita in September, with his mezcal collection of over 440 bottles, as well as Oaxacan specialties such as tlayudas, barbacoa and memelas that you will find at Palms locations. , Torrance and West Hollywood. The new space will offer a lounge and bar in addition to the dining area and outdoor seating. Madre in Santa Clarita will open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. 27007 McBean Parkway, Valencia, madrerestaurants.com Madres’ expansive mezcal display, here on the shelves at Torrance Restaurant & Bar, will also be available in the new Santa Clarita location. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) May be A new collaboration between Japanese and Italian cuisine is heading to Hollywood in early 2022. Chef Tony Messina (formerly of Uni, in Boston) and Yoshiyuki Okuno (of Tokyos La Brianza) are set to open Magari in the former restaurant space Paley, with Enrico Merendino (formerly of CARA) as Executive Chef. Expect fresh pasta, a crudo bar, wood-fired meats and more Italian cuisine through a Tokyo lens, plus a lounge with an open-air fireplace, cocktail lounge, and an emphasis on Italian wines. 6115 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, magarirestaurant.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/food/story/2021-12-15/grandmaster-recorders-becomes-restaurant-and-rooftop-lounge-in-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos