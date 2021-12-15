Restarting Sex and the City isn’t the only problem for Peloton

Kisha Anderer, 42, a stay-at-home mom in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn, hopes to get $ 1,500 or $ 1,600 for her Peloton bike, but admitted, I would have liked to sell it during the pandemic, when the bikes were also hard to find as toilet paper.

Ms Anderer received her bike as a birthday present from her husband in 2017, and estimates that she used it eight to 20 times a month at the start. But after an unrelated neck injury two years ago, it only cluttered his TV room.

My husband is on top of me, he asks me every month, do we get rid of this thing or not? Mrs. Anderer said. I’m just dragging my feet because it seems like a heavy thing to do. It is heavy equipment. It would take a man with a van and three people to get this thing out of my house.

One striking thing about used ads is how so many bikes are described as new or barely used as a sales tactic, maybe, but maybe not. Jeffery Rum, 42, who lives in Potomac, Md., And owns a marketing agency, said he has used his Peloton less than 30 times since its purchase in 2019. He listed it on Facebook Marketplace for $ 1,200 (mat included).

The Peloton was going to supplement the training I was doing during the week, along with their coach, added Rum. Instead, the bike took up residence in his home office, so he had to watch it every day, sitting there like a non-functional object. It has certainly become a sculpture, Mr Rum said with a laugh.

Mr Rum said he has had several munchies from buyers offering as low as $ 750 and $ 900. He is not yet ready to sell at this price.