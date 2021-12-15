Entertainment
Theater in the Wood brings back the winter entertainment series | News
INTERVAL After a fun day of skiing, climbing, shopping or hiking in the White Mountains, there is nothing better than being able to sit back, relax and enjoy incredible live entertainment. The Winter Entertainment Series at the Theater in the Wood will be the go-to spot every Friday night for live performances in the Mount Washington Valley.
Theater in the Woods Winter Entertainment Series is a musical and comedic lineup of talented artists from across New England.
Starting January 21, Entrain kicks off the series at 6:30 p.m. Funky-World Jam-Ska-Reggae-Rock Stew with enough drums to sink a battleship. Epic in sound and kaleidoscopic in vision, the eclectic Martha’s Vineyard Entrain six-piece has delighted critics and fans alike since its inception. Formed and directed by drummer Tom Major in 1993 while on hiatus with rock legend Bo Diddley, Entrain has been blessed with a roster of prominent musicians over the years.
The winter entertainment series will take place every Friday night from January 21 to March 11 (except February 4 while it hosts the MWV Ice Fest) and will feature a few familiar performers at the Theater in the Wood like the very celebrates New England comedian Juston McKinney, and the ever-incredible folk-rock group, Adam Ezra Group.
Throughout the series, the Theater in the Wood will also host an evening of singer-songwriter trios featuring Americana, folk and bluegrass like Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whitesides with Ted DeMille, Taylor Smith and Chris Dombrowski, a Boston Comedy Night, The Gravel Project and a tribute to the Beatles with Studio Two.
Ticket prices vary by event and can be purchased online now. Believe in Books Literacy Foundation members save $ 5 on every ticket they buy. Consult the full program, learn more about each of these events and get your tickets on theatreinthewood.org.
Sources
2/ https://www.conwaydailysun.com/berlin_sun/community/news/theater-in-the-wood-brings-back-the-winter-entertainment-series/article_26bb1924-5c2d-11ec-8854-37dd2d51289f.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]