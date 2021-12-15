Spider-Man Makes Trouble For Ranveer Singh’s 83 – Exhibitors Refuse To Accept Reliance Terms To Cut Spider-Man Showcase In Week 2: Bollywood News





After a chaotic release of the film from the universe of cop Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, history seems to repeat itself, this time for director Kabir Khan, 83 with Ranveer Singh in the lead. According to sources, there is a lot of drama in the exhibition circuit and the discussions so far are causing problems for Ranveer Singh. 83. “Reliance Entertainment has demanded 100% all-screen presentation of their sports dramas, 83, from December 24 and a larger share of broadcasts in multiplexes also with a maximum number of prime-time broadcasts. However, owners of a single screen are spoiled for choice, due to the unprecedented hype surrounding Spider Man, informed a source Bollywood Hungama, adding: “Cinema owners everywhere believe that it would be unfair to reduce the presentation of Spider Man by a huge margin in the second week, because the first week of activity will be nothing but historic. While they are ready to give maximum enhancement to 83, they think, Spiderman will be holding a substantial number of shows as well. “ Single-screen owners, on the other hand, refused to bow altogether. An exhibitor on condition of anonymity informed Bollywood Hungama, “Reliance Entertainment has spoiled our Diwali by fighting to the end. We finally accepted all of their requests. But this time around, we’re ready to showcase films based on merit. Spider Man: No way home will do record numbers in the first week. How can they expect us to completely remove the movie in its second week and allocate all shows to 83? We will not bow to their demands. The whole cinema owners association is on the same wavelength and does not want to leave Spider Man: No way home in the second week for 83. We will award the presentation based on merits and box office numbers. “ Even the national channels outside PVR (which is a partner producer of 83), are not so keen to accept all requests from the team 83. “They can’t suddenly remove Spiderman from prime time shows. Yes, 83 is a great film and its presentation will be privileged. But to expect to get 80-90% of prime-time programming is an unreasonable demand, ”the source added. In short, the presentation of 83 is already facing the heat and if things aren’t sorted out soon, that will also make a major dent in the opening of the film. The delayed advance did not have much impact on Sooryavanshi because the spot bookings were huge due to the uncompetitive holiday factor, but this time around the movie arrives outside of the holidays with great competition in the form of Spider Man standing just ahead in her second week. Basically the two requirements of Reliance – No show sharing with Spider Man: No way home on single screens and maximum prime time shows in national channels did not go well with the exhibition section and one thing that is being given at the moment is that the presentation of this director of Kabir Khan won’t be as high as we expected about 2 weeks back. Until then, wait and watch the game ramp up in the future. Also read:Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 passed with U certificate and ZERO cups by the CBFC More Pages: Spider-Man – No Way Home (English) Box Office Collection, Spider-Man – No Way Home (English) Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

