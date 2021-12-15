The Witcher 3 actor who voiced Vesemir has sadly passed away





Witcher fans around the world will lay down their swords in respect for the passing of Miogost Reczek, the actor who voiced Vesemir. The actor who voiced the oldest and most experienced surviving witcher, Vesemir, has sadly passed away at the age of 60. Miogost Reczek is a voice that all Witcher 3 fans will know this as he has faced Geralt’s surrogate father and role model with gusto. The Wrocaw-born actor has unfortunately been battling cancer for many years and yesterday, December 14th, he finally succumbed to the terrible and heartbreaking disease of multiple myeloma which is a type of bone marrow cancer. The Witcher Season 2 | Official trailer | Netflix < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 6303 The Witcher Season 2 | Official trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/TJFVV2L8GKs/hqdefault.jpg 892002 892002 center 26546 In an article by tvn24, Reczek is described fondly and how he was one of the masters of Polish dubbing. Although many remember him as Vesemir, he also voiced Thaler in The witcher series as well as other films that include Star wars original trilogy, Despicable Me, Thomas and his friends, Monsters vs. aliens, Cyberpunk 2077 and Homer Simpson in The simpsons. Not only was Reczek a talented voice actor, he was also highly regarded and respected in his theater and radio career. Working with the Polish Theater in Wrocaw for over 20 years, Reczek has performed there several times where he also worked as a teacher. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Apparently today, at the age of 60, the voice actor of Vik from Cyberpunk 2077 and Vesemir from Witcher 3 Milogost Reczek has passed away. May he rest in glorious peace. pic.twitter.com/trTq63NBdN SOUTHERN LOCUST (@thesthrnlocust) December 14, 2021 In one Facebook post, Polish writer Jakub Wiek spoke about his memories of Reczek and how he was a great guy, great actor and unforgettable voice and ended his lengthy dating post with the voice actor with Good night, honey . Fortunately, Reczeks’ voice will live on in the incredible characters he has portrayed over the years. DualShockers would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Reczeks during this difficult time. Do you have something to tell us about this article? < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/>

