Lights, Camera, Action – Hollywood Fame – The Knight Crier

Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jesse Ventura, Sonny Bono – what do you think of when you hear these names?

Half of you would think of celebrities, and you would be right; however, another half of you would think of politicians, and you Also be correct. Celebrities in politics are nothing new, however, they seem to be increasingly common and accepted in today’s political climate. From famous doctors like Dr Oz running for the Senate to reality TV stars running for Presidencies, celebrities have not only made their mark on the Walk of Fame, but also on the legislative bodies. But how did it happen and what does it mean for our political system?

After the Trump era, celebrities in politics are more numerous than ever. Dr Oz is running for Senate seat in Pennsylvania, Kanye West has tried to run for president, Caitlyn Jenner has run for governor of California, Matthew McConaghey is considering running for governor of Texas – and this list is expected to grow in the years to come. It could be argued, however, that modern political stardom began in the 1960s, when B movie actor Ronald Reagan successfully ran for governor of California.

Propelled into the limelight by giving a televised speech for Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater in 1964, Reagan won the California Governors’ Race in 1966 and was reelected for a second term in 1970. This was not his last fair, however. in politics, because while trying to receive the Republican nomination in 1968 and 1972, he officially won the nomination and the presidency for 2 terms from 1980.

Reagan’s legacy as a classic conservative has shown many that even though they only viewed him as an actor, to begin with, with the help of his cabinet and advisers, as well as his own morals and his leadership abilities, he was able to still be able to be an effective leader, without using his fame to his advantage – or an obstacle.

Sonny Bono, of musical duo Sonny and Cher, was half the musical powerhouse that produced hits such as I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On. Later in life, Sonny found his new calling as a conservative Republican politician. Running for mayor of Palm Springs, California, he won the office from 1988 to 1992 and was elected representative of the 44th Congressional District of California from 1994 until his death in 1998.

Jesse Ventura is a bit eccentric in politics, even more so than most of the other celebrities listed here. Primarily a wrestler and actor, he began running for governor of Minnesota in 1998 on a Reform Party ticket and a small budget. Running with a slogan urging voters not to vote for politics as usual, he surprisingly won against Democratic and Republican candidates, serving from 1999 to 2003. A year after taking office, however, he changed positions. party for the Minnesota Independence Party and stayed with them for the remainder of his term.

Similar to Venturas venturing into politics, Arnold Schwarzenegger won two terms as governor of California from 2003 to 2011 following a successful recall by former state governor Democrat Gray Davis. Posing as a fiscal and cultural curator, Schwarzenegger won primarily because of his fame as a bodybuilder and actor, as well as his notoriety in the oversaturated field of 135 contestants. Receiving 48.5% of the vote, while Schwarzenegger was by far not the most qualified candidate, running against names such as Cruz Bustamante, Democratic lieutenant governor, his notoriety in an oversaturated field helped him to cross the finish line.

However, the best-known and most relevant name on this list would likely be former President Donald Trump. While he was President of the United States as a Republican from 2017 to 2021, his outspoken political positions began to take place years before. Beginning in the 1980s, Trump sporadically discussed his presidential bid, which was often overlooked as being for publicity purposes. However, from 2000 to the mid-2010s he kept a high profile in politics and in elections, raising eyebrows – and wondering whether or not he was serious about his candidacy.

In 2015, under the Republican Party, he officially announced his candidacy for president in the 2016 election, which baffled many, as he was still considered a political outsider at the time. With the slogans Make America Great Again and Drain the Swamp, he seemed to understand the grassroots of those whose trust – and support – he wanted to gain. Make yourself known as the political underdog in the 2016 election, he quickly began to dominate opinion polls for the Republican Party, and like Arnold Schwarzenegger and the 2003 California Governors Race, the Republican primaries were so saturated of candidates that even though people ignored the politics and the personalities of those who ran, the mere recognition of Trump’s name was enough to earn him his party’s nomination, and ultimately election.

Throughout the 4 years of his presidency, Trump frequently met celebrities, even going so far as to appoint Linda McMahon, former WWE executive and wife of Vince McMahon, as director of the Small Business Administration. His celebrity ties certainly didn’t end with his political administration, as he rubbed shoulders with them whenever he got the chance.

The celebrities we’ve seen successfully enter politics have paved the way for others like them to at least attempt to accomplish what those who came before them did. Audiences now, however, can be a little strained by this influx of Hollywood-DC transplants. However, with the name recognition and charm of these stars, these celebrities who want to run for office should probably have a place in our nation’s future.