Global art auctions hit record $ 6.5 billion in 2021

Art auctions totaled $ 6.5 billion in 2021, surpassing the previous peak in 2018, according to a report released on Wednesday by ArtTactic, a London-based art market research company. .

The figure was up 21.7% from 2019 and 74% from 2020, when art markets were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the annual market review of art, in which ArtTactic tracks sales at auction houses Christies, Sothebys and Phillips.

The fastest growing category was what ArtTactic called Young Contemporary Art, which includes works by artists under the age of 45 such as Adrian Ghenie, Matthew Wong, and Nicolas Party, as well as digital artists such as Mike Winkelmann, professionally known as Beeple, whose Daily: the first 5,000 days NFT sold for more than US $ 69 million in March at Christies.

Auctions in this category reached a record high of $ 395 million, up 201% from 2020. Hong Kong accounted for $ 142 million, establishing itself as the auction hub for a generation young artists, according to the report.

The art market is undergoing a generational shift towards young collectors, many of whom come from Asia, and who are increasingly supported by the wealth coming from the booming tech and crypto markets, Anders said. Petterson, founder of ArtTactic, in the report. Their motivations, their tastes and their behavior are today the engine of the market for young artists.

However, post-war and contemporary art remained the predominant collection categories in 2021, accounting for a combined market share of 53.8% with a record turnover of $ 3.53 billion. , according to the report.

Old master auctions reached US $ 279 million in 2021, up 32.1% from 2020 and 16.4% from 2019. Impressionist art auctions were high to US $ 963 million, up from US $ 278 million last year.

After a three-year decline, modern art has rebounded with a total of US $ 1.28 billion in auctions. Two sole-owned collections, the Macklowe Collection and the MGM Collection, accounted for 17.4% of total modern art auctions this year. Both collections were auctioned through Sothebys in the second half of 2021.

Sotheby’s best lot in 2021 was “Young Man Holding a Roundel” by Sandro Botticelli, which sold for $ 92.2 million. Courtesy of Sotheby’s





Sotheby’s consolidated sales amounted to US $ 7.3 billion year-to-date

Boosted by these two collections, as well as strong performances in other categories, Sothebys’ auctions, including fine art and luxury items, reached $ 6 billion, the auction house announced on Wednesday. at auction.

Auctions are up 26% from 2019 and 71% from 2020.

Our unparalleled expertise and spirit of innovation have led to extraordinary results in all categories and regions and have set new benchmarks for the sale of art and luxury, said Charles F. Stewart, CEO of Sothebys, in a Press release.

Including private sales channels, Sothebys’ consolidated sales totaled US $ 7.3 billion since the start of the year, the highest in its 277-year history. The company still has 20 auctions scheduled before the end of the year.