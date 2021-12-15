How did con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar befriend actress Jacqueline Fernandez? Using Jayalalithaa, the name of the Ministry of the Interior | Latest India News





Jacqueline Fernandez said Sukesh Chandrashekhar contacted her posing as the owner of Sun TV. He also told the actor that he was from Jayalalithaa’s family.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was interviewed by the Execution Directorate in connection with the 200 crore money laundering case, masterminded by con artist Sukesh Chandrashekar. In its indictment, the agency mentioned Jacqueline’s name because the actor allegedly received expensive gifts from the scammer. An intimate photo of the actor with Sukesh went viral a few months ago, confirming that the actor was very close to Sukesh. Now that Jacqueline has been repeatedly questioned by the ED, the actor reportedly told the agency that she, too, was scammed by Sukesh after the con man made a “spoofed” call that reproduced the office’s number. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, according to a PTI report. Chandrashekhar introduced him as “Shekhaar Ratne Vela,” the actor told the agency. Based on what Jacqueline told the agency, ED said Sukesh tried to contact Jacqueline for several weeks in December 2020 and January 2021, but the actor said she received many such calls and had not reported. Reportedly, her makeup artist received a call saying the caller was from a government office and Jacqueline needed to get in touch with a certain Shekhar. When the actor complied, Sukesh introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV. He also said he was from Jayalalithaa’s political family. Sukesh apparently told Jacqueline that Sun TV has a lot of plans and that Jacqueline should be making films in industries in the south. During their meeting, Jacqueline received gifts like three designer bags Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci sportswear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multicolored stones and two Hermès bracelets. The actor said she returned a Mini Cooper car that she received as a gift. (With contributions from the agency) Close story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/how-conman-sukesh-chandrashekhar-befriended-actor-jacqueline-fernandez-using-jayalalitha-home-ministry-s-name-101639587316528.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

