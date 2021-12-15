A human and profound apocalypseExBulletin



Your personal threshold for pandemic fiction, at this point in our ongoing global kaleidoscopic bacchanal of doom, may have dropped precipitously since the post-apocalyptic novel. Eleven station became a sensation in 2014. If so, you may consider the prospect of sitting down to watch a viral pandemic wipe out most of humanity over the course of ten hour-long episodes on HBO Max like this one. ” attend an immersive tactile theatrical experience called Racine Canal: The musical.

The good news, and it turns out to be very, very good, is that the team that adapted Emily St. John Mandel’s novel obviously agree with you. By bringing the novel to the small screen, they assiduously rounded off its sharpest and most desperate edges, and amplified its humorous moments, its small but deeply felt examples of connection and humanity.

Again and again, the series presents situations where its characters could making the kind of shocking, violent, and nihilistic choices that characters so regularly make on dark shows like The walking dead. Over and over again, they and the series itself choose the most human, deep, and optimistic option instead.

Cleverly, the series cuts the timeline, so we actually spend relatively little time in the midst of the viral outbreak itself, with all of its now scary stuff: denial, growing worry, no more denial, masks, newsletters. , panic, paranoia, more denial, etc. (The writers are to be commended for not falling back on the narrative crutch of using TV reports as a sort of Greek choir; most of the information we and the characters get about the crisis comes in the form of SMS interpersonal communication. worried, frantic phone calls, resigned conversations.)

Take the case of Jeevan (a moving and effective Himesh Patel). He’s just a guy who attends a production of King Lear in Chicago when the frontman (Gael Garcia Bernal) collapses on stage. In the ensuing chaos, he reluctantly agrees to help Kristen (Matilda Lawler), one of the production’s child actors, find her missing parents. They find what they believe to be temporary refuge with his brother Frank (Nabhaan Rizwan) in his apartment, until things go wrong.

Things … don’t fall apart.

Another thread of the story takes place in a small regional airport, to which several foreigners have their planes hijacked as civilization crumbles. Their attempt to build their own civilization, led by an avuncular Irishman (David Wilmot), a former actress (Caitlin FitzGerald) and a security guard (Milton Barnes), provides some of the show’s lightest moments … and one it’s the darkest.

Most of the time, however, the bulk of the story takes place 20 years after the virus, in an overgrown world with no electricity. It follows a troop of Shakespearean actors who travel a circuit around the Great Lakes, stopping at the few remaining outposts to perform plays and music.

At first glance, the idea of ​​a Shakespearean troupe using old coins to cling to civilization may seem too simplistic, too overdetermined. In the book, this is often the case. But here he comes to life with such empathy, such groping, too human seriousness, that he alone seems to have the power to save humanity from itself.

The main actress of the cast, played by a steel-eyed Mackenzie Davis, has connections to the characters of the other plot threads of the series. Gradually, the troop becomes aware of the growing threat from a mysterious figure known only as The Prophet (Daniel Zovatto), who lures children into the desert with sinister intent.

This is all taken directly from the book, as is the element that connects the disparate threads of the story: a self-published comic entitled Eleven station whose story of isolation and existential alienation resonates deeply with various characters.

The precise way these characters interact, how they split up, reconnect, and meet their ultimate destiny has been changed dramatically in many cases. The stakes remain incredibly high, the story particularly compelling, but the net effect is to find this chronicle of a shattered and scattered human civilization oddly heartwarming, if not hopeful.

It’s performances like Patel and Davis that instill the show’s lasting sense of empathy at home. Patel’s character, Jeevan, in particular, is forever overwhelmed by his situation, whether it’s caring for a young child he just met or helping deliver a baby in a large store. abandoned surface. Watch her inquisitive, hurt expression change slightly, each time her default helplessness transforms into a brief sense of resolve, then slumps back into passivity. The historic moment he is living is not the one he was made for. But he tries anyway.

Ultimately, this may be the real reason why this story of viral pandemic, mass death, and institutional collapse is proving so strangely heartwarming solace. Like Jeevan, the moment we find ourselves in is not the moment we were made for.

But stay.