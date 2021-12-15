Local rocker releases very first solo album – Daily Tribune





You won’t find much that Jason Charboneau hasn’t done in music, from rock to classical and most points in between. But hadn’t released an album of his own. Until now. The Warren resident, who plays cello and guitar in Moody Blues bassist John Lodge’s band, releases “Troubled” on Friday, December 17 and celebrates with a show at Otus Supply in Ferndale. “I’ve always written songs,” says Charboneau, 53, who grew up in Pontiac and Bloomfield Hills. “I always had the idea of ​​making (an album) always more illusions of grandeur than anything else. I really like being a sideman. Charboneau’s curriculum vitae is long, including mandates with the Macomb, Pontiac Oakland and Warren symphony orchestras, tours in Ethan Daniel Davidson’s band, and concerts in Merge and Mutes bands. He has also worked with dozens of other musicians in the region and is also part of the Resurrection Story group. The hard rock “Troubled”, meanwhile, highlights Charboneau’s love for British blues-rock and influences such as Led Zeppelin, Savoy Brown, Ten Years After and the Yardbirds. “It’s always been my bag,” says Charboneau, who recorded the album at home and played most of the instruments, with help from Todd Glass on drums, Craig Griffith on harmonica and Martin Chaparro on backing vocals. . “It’s not the Chicago thing. These British guys are more my sound. They brought their own flavor to (blues) and it always really spoke to me. Charboneau is featured on Lodge’s new live album, “The Royal Affair and After”, and is recording new tracks Lodge is working on. This troop will be back on the road in March, which, according to Charboneau, was a highlight of his already long career. “That’s why I took the cello there to play classic (and) rock, so John Lodge’s Moody Blues thing is perfect,” notes Charboneau. “The level of musicianship is so huge that you can’t help but improve your playing. It gave me a lot of confidence to stand out. Jason Charboneau celebrates the release of the opening of “Troubled” for Dr. Detroit on Friday November 17th at Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale. Doors at 7 p.m. Call 248-292-6160 or visit otussupply.com.

