Brahmstra Motion poster and release date





Ayan Mukerjis’ magnum opus Brahmstre has been in the news since the director announced the project. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the film is a trilogy that mixes the worlds of mythology, fantasy and romance. While not much has been revealed about the film, the directors have finally released an animated poster! Source: Instagram / aliaabhatt Source: Disney + Hotstar How it all began Source: Instagram / ayan_mukerji In Mukerji’s own words, in 2011 he started his journey with Brahmstre and began to actively pursue him after the release of his hit film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). In 2018, the film’s cast and crew finally began filming. It was around this time that Bhatt and Kapoor started dating. In an Instagram post, Mukerji wrote, Beginnings. Tel Aviv, Israel … Early 2018, and the start of a lot of things … We were in Tel Aviv preparing our first filming schedule with a very special member of our team, and that marked the start of Ranbir and Alia working together for the film and getting to know each other Brahmstre came with a lot of traveling, to find creative collaborations all over the world … something that I hope will add significantly to the film afterwards. (sic) What is it about Source: Instagram / ayan_mukerji If Mukerjis’ messages are any indication, Kapoor will play the role of Shiva in the trilogy. Writing about this, Mukerji had said: At the beginning of this film, the first big question to be answered was: How do we create the movements for the connection of Shivas with Fire? Fire being the center of Shivas power in Brahmstre… a power that comes from the ancient Indians, from a deeply spiritual place, from within Earlier, Brahmstre was slated for release on Christmas 2019, but it was pushed back due to additional visual effects work, and then the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delayed the film even further. However, everything is now set to release on September 9, 2022. Social and main image credit: Instagram / ayan_mukerji

