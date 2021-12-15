Interview with ‘Belfast’ writer and director Kenneth Branagh about ‘The Actor’s Side’ – Deadline





Kenneth Branagh simply exploded on the film card in 1989, winning Oscar nominations not only for Best Actor but also Best Director for his version of Henri V. He had been in a movie or two (an uncredited role in the 1981 Oscar Chariots of fire is her first IMDb credit), a bit of TV and of course a promising stage debut, but this took it to another level, with immediate comparisons with Laurence Olivier. In the meantime, he became Shakespeare’s # 1 screen columnist with Much ado about nothing, Othello, Hamlet, Love’s Labor’s Lost, as you like it, and even Everything is true in which he play Shakespeare. He even played the man to whom he is so often compared, the aforementioned Laurence Olivier in My week with Marilyn which told of the making of the film Olivier / Monroe 1957 The Prince and the Showgirl. This earned him another Oscar nomination, this time as Outstanding Supporting Actor. He has also been nominated in the past for his screenplay adaptation of Hamlet, as well as a live action short film he made in 1993 titled Swan song. These five nominations in five different the categories put him in rare company. George Clooney has had six nominations in six different categories, as has Walt Disney, although the latter should have an asterisk in his name as he collected these personal Oscars for an assortment of shorts he took credit for as that producer and some were in categories that no longer even exist. Kenneth Branagh on ‘Belfast’: “I wanted to go back and shake hands with this 9 year old version of myself” – Contenders LA This year, Branagh should easily break that one-time Oscar record when he wins the nominations for his original screenplay for Belfast as well as producing a nominee for Best Picture with the same film. This feat alone will give him the record of 7 amazing nominations in 7 different categories. Belfast, his most personal film to date in a barely disguised black and white memoir of his childhood during the 1969 unrest in Northern Ireland. He’s been an Oscar favorite since making his Telluride debut in September, and this week alone he was nominated for all 11 Critics Choice nominations. Branagh does not appear in the film, but directed, wrote and produced it. His filmography has covered the waterfront since he entered the scene and rose to fame in Hollywood. His most recent acting game features Hercule Poiroit in remakes of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express and the next one Death on the Nile while also being director of both. He’s just as comfortable behind the camera as he is in front, having also directed huge franchise films like Thor, and Disney’s live-action versions of their classics like Cinderella. Branagh joins me today in this week’s edition of my Deadline video series, The actor’s side where this star companion talks about his entire extraordinary career, and especially why 50 years later has become the moment to tell the story closest to his heart. To watch our conversation and hear Kenneth Branagh deliver his ‘acting side’, simply click on the link above. Join me every Wednesday during Oscar season for a new edition of The actor’s side.

