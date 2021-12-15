Entertainment
The street of Memphis renamed after the revelation of the murdered rapper
After the death of Young Dolph, a memorial decorated with homemade Makeda butter cookieswindows boarded up from top to bottom with balloons, soft toys, candles, Paper Route Empire t-shirts and posters with handwritten farewells.
Now, a permanent tribute to the artist hangs near the intersection of Dunn and Airways.
The honorary street sign reads: Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue.
Young Dolph’s family and fans gathered for the official unveiling on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection, about a mile from where the 36-year-old father was shot on November 17 while he was at home. Makeda.
More than 50 people were on hand to celebrate Dunn’s name change from Airways to Hays.
The street is in the community of Castalia Heights, where Young Dolph grew up.
“This is what I hope for this community: Every time each person walks by the sign they see Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. a little change in giving and loving and just being a better person for the better. this community, ”said Mia Jerdine, Dolph’s life partner, while shaking hands with her daughter.
MEMPHIS RAP:Memphis was in a renaissance when Young Dolph passed away: what’s next for the industry?
YOUNG DAUPH AT MEMPHIS:What South Memphis’ Neighborhood Hero, Young Dolph, Means to Hamilton High’s Legacy
City Councilor JB Smiley, who represents Super District 8-1, spearheading the proposal to rename the street. The proposal was approved by Memphis City Council on December 7. Smiley said the name change and ceremony allowed the community to celebrate the life and legacy of Young Dolph as a local and national icon.
“This opportunity is for all of us to come together to show our support for a man who has done great things, not only with his music, but supporting the people of this community and raising his family,” said Smiley.
He also urged members of the community to lower their guns to avoid further tragedies like this one.
“We shouldn’t be here to celebrate Young Dolphin’s past, we should be here to celebrate it as he lives today,” Smiley said.
Other speakers at the event spoke about Dolph’s impact as a father and a member of the community and how they will continue to honor his legacy.
Dolph’s aunt Rita Myers reminded the public of Dolph’s contributions to Memphis in general through his work donating food, visiting cancer centers in addition to his plans for the future, including a program for old people.
“These are programs Adolph looked forward to participating in before his life was taken from him. Thanks to the IdaMaeFamily Foundation, through Paper Route Empire, our family, friends and family, I guarantee you, we guarantee that his legacy will live on Long live the young Dolph, ”Myers said.
Deravia Freeman-Rich, spokesperson for the Magnolia / Castalia community association, said they hope to realize Dolph’s plans to start a Young Dolph music academy at Magnolia Elementary School.
On behalf of Paper Route Empire, DJ Rocksteady, DJ of Dolph, spoke about the future of the Dolph label created in 2010.
“These streets right here in this community made Paper Route Empire, born out of Paper Route Empire,” he said. “I’m just thankful that the city leaves something visible, will leave something tangible. When you see this sign, it’s not just a sign for Young Dolph; it’s a sign for the future of this community. and this city. You can all see that anything is possible. Paper Route Empire, we are not going anywhere. We have big plans. We have more music coming. It is not over. The legacy of Young Dolph will live.
The name change of the street took place a day before Dolph Sold Out ‘Celebration of Life’ Public Memorial Service at FedExForum.
Memphis Police continue to investigate Dolph’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
Astrid Kayembe covers southern Memphis, Whitehaven and Westwood. She can be reached at[email protected], (901) 304-7929 or on Twitter @astridkayembe_.
