The street of Memphis renamed after the revelation of the murdered rapper

After the death of Young Dolph, a memorial decorated with homemade Makeda butter cookieswindows boarded up from top to bottom with balloons, soft toys, candles, Paper Route Empire t-shirts and posters with handwritten farewells.

Now, a permanent tribute to the artist hangs near the intersection of Dunn and Airways.

The honorary street sign reads: Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue.

Young Dolph’s family and fans gathered for the official unveiling on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection, about a mile from where the 36-year-old father was shot on November 17 while he was at home. Makeda.

People gather along Dunn Avenue between Airways Boulevard and Hayes Road in a street renaming ceremony in honor of the late rapper Young Dolph on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

More than 50 people were on hand to celebrate Dunn’s name change from Airways to Hays.

The street is in the community of Castalia Heights, where Young Dolph grew up.

“This is what I hope for this community: Every time each person walks by the sign they see Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. a little change in giving and loving and just being a better person for the better. this community, ”said Mia Jerdine, Dolph’s life partner, while shaking hands with her daughter.

Young Dolph's widow Mia Jaye hugs their children Aria and Tr in a ceremony to rename a stretch of street along Dunn Avenue in honor of her late husband on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

MEMPHIS RAP:Memphis was in a renaissance when Young Dolph passed away: what’s next for the industry?

YOUNG DAUPH AT MEMPHIS:What South Memphis’ Neighborhood Hero, Young Dolph, Means to Hamilton High’s Legacy

City Councilor JB Smiley, who represents Super District 8-1, spearheading the proposal to rename the street. The proposal was approved by Memphis City Council on December 7. Smiley said the name change and ceremony allowed the community to celebrate the life and legacy of Young Dolph as a local and national icon.

