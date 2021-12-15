Actor joins Jesus Christ Superstar after lead actor arrest

In mid-November, Tyrone Huntley was at his home in London, England, working as associate director on the new musical “The Drifters Girl”, which was due to open that week in the West End. At the same time, Alvin Crawford was performing in Milwaukee in “Jesus Christ Superstar” and preparing to perform in front of his hometown audience on the tour’s next stop, Toronto.

Less than a month later, Huntley and Crawford star side by side in “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Princess of Wales Theater, following some of the most unlikely events that have hit the international theater scene for a very long time. On November 23, actor playing Judas in the “Jesus Christ Superstar” tour, James Beeks, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6 mob attack on the United States Capitol.

“We were stunned,” Crawford said of the “Superstar” company’s reaction to Beeks’ arrest. “We of course had a lot of questions when we found out all the information with the rest of the world. “

Crawford said no one in the company was aware of Beeks’ involvement in the Capitol riots. “I certainly didn’t. We were just shocked. We were shocked that someone did this.

They still had a job to do. The show continued in Milwaukee with Beeks’ stunt double Eric A. Lewis playing Judas.

“We knew the most important thing was to get back on stage and deliver the show that we know how to do,” Crawford said. “We knew the show was in good hands with Eric.

In the days that followed, the show’s director Timothy Sheader reached out to Huntley, who created the role of Judas in 2016, and asked if he would consider reprising the role in Toronto. Huntley hadn’t heard of Beeks’ arrest, and he too was “shocked, in the same way that anyone reading a story like this would be shocked.”

And the offer? The timing was right, because “The Drifters Girl” had just opened. “I happened to be free during the vacation period,” Huntley said in a joint Star interview with Crawford. “I was like, ‘You know what? We only live once. And I love this show, and I’ve heard amazing things about this company and this version of the show. So yes, I would love to.

While the producers were still awaiting clearance from American Actors’ Equity to allow Huntley to perform, they flew him to Toronto on November 29. Huntley had never been to Canada, so even if permission was not granted, “it would have been a good vacation,” he said. He was cleared to perform, rehearsed for two and a half days, started performing on December 2, and won rave reviews in the press performance three days later.

While Huntley was familiar with the role, he hadn’t played it in over a year, and everyone he worked with was strangers. He is grateful for the welcome he received.

“I walked into a company that was clearly confident that I could do it. Everyone was so welcoming, ”he said. “I looked at Eric and was able to follow him behind the scenes. He was great in telling me what the job entailed.

Lewis continues in the role of Simon and plays the role of Judas twice a week.

When we met for this interview, Huntley had only been in Toronto for 10 days. He had hardly seen anything other than his hotel room and the theater, and he and Crawford were just getting to know each other. When they told me their stories, they also told them among themselves.

Crawford is originally from Brampton and has a distinguished career in theater and opera, singing for the Canadian Opera Company, Carnegie Hall, and opera companies across Europe. He has appeared on Broadway in “The Lion King”, “The Buddy Holly Story” and “Candide” and appeared on numerous television shows.

He remembers coming to downtown Toronto for singing competitions before the Princess of Wales was built in 1993.

“I have a special connection with this theater only because I have never performed there before. I was chosen for ‘Miss Saigon’ which this theater was built to house at the time. But I couldn’t do it because I was starting my first year at Juilliard, ”he said. “And so, I always thought that I would come back a few years later or whatever and play here. And that only happened about 30 years later.

Given his bass voice and stacked theatrical credits, people have often asked Crawford if he played High Priest Caiaphas in “Superstar”. He says he’s happy to finally play the part.

“Traditionally, when the priests come in, some sort of action stops, the long tables light up, and it gets very serious … This production is a festival of dance and a festival of music … together , but we were included in the whole celebration.

Huntley, on the other hand, continues to play the role of Judas when he was not originally intended to play the role. He was originally cast for a different role in the 2016 directing at Regent’s Park in London and found out three days before rehearsals started that he had been recast as Judas. He was 26 at the time.

“It was the first main character I had ever done. So it was a bit of a whirlwind and certainly an education, ”he said.

The show was a huge success and Huntley reprized the role a year later, but did not make the following two tours to Chicago and the Barbican Center in London: “I was like, ‘great, I got it. do. I’m happy with the way it’s over. “

But then, in the summer of 2020, when open-air theater was briefly possible in London, Huntley returned for a physically distance run from the production, sharing the role with another actor. He thought it was yet another “perfect opportunity to say goodbye to the show” – until he got the call for that run in Toronto.

Welcoming Huntley and continuing the show was a priority for this company, Crawford said, beyond what he calls the “dark spot” of Beeks’ arrest.

“We know that in the theater there are no solos… you are never alone,” Crawford said. “And what we wanted to do was just come together, go ahead and put on the show that we knew we could.”

Their plans after this interview included a visit to a barber on Bathurst Street. Huntley left London so quickly that he didn’t have time to have his hair cut (hence the cap he wore during the Star photoshoot) so Crawford took him to a store where his family had been traveling since they left Jamaica for Canada. “It’s kind of a rite of passage… my brother, my dad, and I would have our hair cut and then get Jamaican beef patties afterwards,” Crawford said.

“I’ll be next,” Huntley said.

Both actors laugh sadly when I bring up a particular detail in the story around Beeks – that investigators went to see the production not once but twice before shutting it down. “The late night comics had a busy day with this one,” Crawford said.

“It’s a good show,” Huntley said with a deadpan shrug.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” continues at the Princess of Wales Theater until January 2nd.