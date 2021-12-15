Billie Eilish Says Watching Porn From Age 11 “Really Killed My Brain”





Eilish, who turns 20 on Saturday, was speaking on “The Howard Stern Show” on Sirius XM Radio Monday.

“I think porn is a shame. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was 11,” said the “Bad” performer Guy, ”claiming that it made her feel like she was cool and“ one of the guys ”.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated to have been exposed to so much porn,” she added, claiming that she had nightmares because some of the content she watched were so violent and abusive.

Eilish, who was home-educated in Los Angeles and won seven Grammy Awards, is known for her often dark lyrics.

In the ballad “Male Fantasy” on her second album “Happier Than Ever”, she sings about being home alone and having fun with pornography as she recalls a broken relationship. Eilish said she was now angry with herself for thinking it was okay to watch porn. “The first few times that I had sex, you know, I didn’t say no to things that weren’t good. It was because I thought that was what attracted me,” he said. she declared. Eilish, who started her career wearing loose clothing to prevent people from commenting on her body, became the youngest person in history to win the top four Grammy Awards in the same year when she won the new statuettes. artist, album, record and song of the year in 2020 at 18 years old. The singer said her fame has made it difficult for her to date. “It’s really hard to meet people when, you know, people are either terrified of you or think you’re not in their league,” Eilish told Stern. The singer too revealed that she had a bad case of Covid-19 over the summer, which could have killed her had she not been vaccinated. She told Stern she tested positive in August and fell ill for almost two months. “I wasn’t dead and I wasn’t going to die, but that doesn’t take away from my misery. I mean, it was terrible,” she said. Things could have been a lot worse, however, if she hadn’t been vaccinated. She said: “I want to make it clear that it’s because of the vaccine that I’m doing well. I think if I hadn’t been vaccinated I would have liked to have died because it was bad.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/15/entertainment/billie-eilish-porn-scli-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos