W&M Professor Helps Medical Experts Study COVID-19 Using GPUs

Professor William & Mary Yifan Sun is a computer scientist helping researchers learn how to use GPUs to check for COVID-19. (Courtesy of Yifan Sun)

WILLIAMSBURG – When consumers think about what graphics processing units (GPUs) are for, usually at the top of the list are video games, maybe movies, or maybe other forms of digital entertainment like virtual reality. “Booming” (VR). However, it may come as a surprise that GPUs are used in a much wider range that goes beyond the realm of the entertainment industry.

Some of these use cases include developments in artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency mining, new forms of smart / security cameras and for a more recent development: the study of COVID-19.

Image of a popular GPU called AMD Ryzen. (Courtesy of Pixabay)

Advanced micro-devices, also called AMD, is one of the leaders in the GPU industry. The tech company competes with Intelligence and Nvidia for market share. AMD has assisted twenty-three organizations from the health and bio-industry sectors by providing training for researchers to learn their devices and GPU platform so that they can come up with solutions for vaccine development, sequencing genetics and modeling of the epidemic.

AMD has partnered with a group of instructors comprising of Guillaume and Marie (W&M) Professor Yifan Sun to help teach researchers how to use GPUs as an effective tool for their research.

“GPUs were originally designed for gaming, but nowadays they are a very important device for general purpose computing like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data processing, physical simulations. , signal processing or cryptocurrency mining, ”Sun said. “Any place where you need a lot of computing power, you have to use GPUs. “

The healthcare industry is using GPUs to run pandemic simulations. Some are studying and trying to predict how many people might get infected if they take certain steps. There are also experts who work on vaccines and other types of biological research. With GPUs, medical researchers can simulate the impact of spiked proteins on human cells. This type of medical research requires a lot of computing power, like the type of power found in GPUs.

“Today, if you buy a processor [Central Processing Unit], it is 4 cores, 8 cores, 32 cores at most. This means you can run 72 operations at the same time if there are 32 cores, ”Sun said. “GPUs can easily have thousands of cores. This is the difference in design. However, these cores are not as powerful as a CPU core, so it is actually much more difficult to write a GPU program compared to a CPU program. It’s a lot harder to debug, it’s also a lot harder to tune performance, and you probably have to write for a specific device.

This is one of the reasons why researchers need training to use GPUs properly. Using high computing power to fight COVID-19 has been an international effort. The researchers came from India, France, Germany, Canada and the United States.

“If in the future everyone knows how to use this technology, every time a new virus appears we can get information about the virus much faster and the government can take action faster,” Sun said. “The breakout began in December of last year, but it wasn’t until March that the US government began the lockdown. If we have better computing power, we can probably get the information a lot sooner and probably make the decision a lot sooner. There is a lot of politics involved in these decisions, but the thing I can help with is make faster decisions. “

Sun says these types of studies, the ones that involve high levels of computing power, have been used extensively by pharmaceutical companies so that they can produce therapies, drugs or vaccines more quickly. It is also currently used in cancer research.

At William & Mary, Sun teaches both an undergraduate and graduate course. The undergraduate course is called Computer Problem Solving. It is a course where students learn to use the Python programming language to solve real world problems.

“We want to teach students how to solve real world problems with computers. So computers can basically automate a lot of things, so you don’t need to calculate manually, ”Sun said.

Its graduate course is a doctoral level course called Computational Architecture.

“This is a course for learning how to build computer chips,” Sun said. “It could be GPUs, CPUs, or other types of chips. We basically learn how these chips are organized and how they work. We are learning to make them faster, more reliable and to make them more secure.

Sun is currently working on a book on “HIP Programming Language”, what you need to know to program with AMD graphics cards.

More information about William & Mary’s computer science program can be found on the program website.

