Sothebys Sells Record $ 7.3 Billion Art So Far in 2021 | The art market





Sothebys has sold a record $ 7.3 billion (5.5 billion) worth of artwork and other collectibles so far this year, the highest number in its 277-year history. The auction house said on Wednesday that an influx of younger, tech-savvy collectors purchasing luxury items such as handbags, jewelry, wine and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) during the pandemic had helped bring sales to an all-time high. Sothebys, which was founded in London in 1744 and now operates from 80 offices around the world with its headquarters in New York, said the 2021 total would increase further as it has 20 more sales to come before the end of the l ‘year. So far this year, Sothebys has sold 57 pieces for over $ 15 million each, with a Botticelli painting of a young man holding a cockade selling for $ 92.2 million being the best-selling item. Sales are already 71% higher than they were in 2020, when demand declined at the start of the pandemic. Records were also set for the most expensive sneakers (or sneakers) to ever auction, with the Nike Air Yeezys that Kanye West wore at the 2008 Grammys sold for $ 1.8 million in April, and for a 1933 double eagle gold coin, which raised $ 19 million to become the most expensive coin ever to be auctioned. The most money changed hands in modern and contemporary art, which totaled a record $ 4.3 billion for auctions and private sales. Departments that sell luxury watches, wines and spirits, design, and books and manuscripts also all achieved record annual sales. The company also set a record for the most valuable sole proprietorship auction, with $ 676 million paid for the Macklowe Collection amassed over more than half a century by real estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his ex. – wife Linda Macklowe. The couple were ordered to sell the collection, which included masterpieces by Alberto Giacometti, Mark Rothko and Cy Twombly, by a judge overseeing their divorce after they disagreed on its value . Sothebys also staged its first sale of NFT, selling $ 16.8 million in three days, including the World Wide Web source code which sold for $ 5.3 million. He said the NFT sale has fueled a dramatic expansion in its audience, with 78% of NFT bidders new to Sothebys and more than half under 40. Overall, 47% of bidders were new customers in 2021, and the number of bidders under the age of 40 increased by 187%. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk An influx of younger, tech-savvy collectors has also seen a historic crossroads in purchases of physical works such as Alberto Giacomettis Le Nez bought by Justin Sun, founder of cryptocurrency platform Tron, for $ 78.4 million last month in New York City, the auction house said. The announcement of Sothebys’ annual sales came as speculation mounted that the French billionaire owner of the auction house might consider going public. Patrick Drahi, who bought Sothebys in a $ 3.7 billion deal in 2019, would explore a prospect of an IPO of Sothebys as early as next year according to Bloomberg.

