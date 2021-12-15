Opening of the Party Foul restaurant at Destin Commons

DESTINY Part of poultry spreads her wings and brings her legendary Nashville Hot Chicken and booze slushies to the beach.

Restaurant owners plan to open their first location outside of Tennessee in Destiny Commons early next spring, maybe before spring break.

The new Party Fowl will be held between Bass Pro Shops and Books-A-Million in the space once occupied by the Italian restaurant La Famiglia.

I’ve been going to Destin for over 20 years, said Party Fowl co-owner Austin Smith, who was born in Memphis and raised in Nashville, on Monday. I’ve always loved it and it’s always been on my list of the best places to grow the Party Fowl brand. This Bass Pro (at Destin Commons) is one of the best Bass Pros in the country and offers excellent forward visibility from the Emerald Coast highway.

Party Fowl took off in 2014. Smith and his business partner, Nick Jacobson, currently own seven Party Fowl restaurants in Tennessee.

Locations include Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL Tennessee Titans.

With 5,000 square feet of indoor space and two outdoor patios, Destin Commons’ new full-service restaurant will have around 220 seats and 50 to 60 employees, Smith said.

He said Party Fowls executive chef Bart Pickens worked at resorts in Destin in the 1980s and has over 30 years of restaurant experience.

He was born in New Orleans, Smith said. He loves Destin and travels there three times a year. There are little hints of Bart’s upbringing on the menu, as well as mine.

Party Fowls’ famous Nashville Hot Chicken is most often made with bone-in chicken, breaded, fried and generously seasoned with a proprietary blend of spices.

But beware, it’s called HOT for a reason! according to the Party Fowl website. When we bread and fry our chicken by hand, it comes out of the deep fryer and is immersed in the heat level of your choice, which makes the spice bloom so that you get the delicious heat and flavor that lovers of Nashville Hot Chicken are looking for.

Heat levels consist of Southern Fries (easy as a pie), Sweet, Medium (getting hotter), Nashville Hot, and PoultryGeist (you’ve been warned.)

Main dishes on the menu include the Nashville Hot Half-Bird, which comes on a Texas toast topped with dill pickles and served with coleslaw, as well as hot chicken and donuts: boneless chicken breast on Texas toast. topped with dill pickles and served with coleslaw and bourbon glazed donuts.

Party Fowl also offers po boys, okra, chicken fillets, tacos, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, and a kids’ menu. Debuting at the new restaurant will be a 16-item Nashville Hot Seafood menu that pairs Music City spices with fresh Gulf seafood.

To tone down the heat, Party Fowl has a huge selection of beers including Nashville and Gulf Coast beers, as well as beloved wine, cocktails, and slushies such as Frozen Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, Frozen margarita and bush washer bourbon.

Smith also made a special mention to Party Fowls Brunch for Two, a southern fried edible arrangement that helped the restaurant win the Food Network’s Best Brunch Award in Tennessee.

The massive brunch for two, which takes over 15 minutes to create, consists of two whole fried Cornish hens, two whole Scottish eggs, eight fried okra, and a whole avocado, all on a 55 Bloody Mary. ounces.

It sells for around $ 50, Smith said. It really is something for our guests to have fun, and we have filmed a lot of food shows based on this drink. We only make about six of (these drinks) a day. If it’s high season, guests can book brunch for two while making reservations for brunch.

The brunch menu also includes hot chicken and stuffed French toast (homemade cinnamon bun stuffed with apples and bourbon cream cheese, dipped in cinnamon cream, pan-fried and served with hot chicken. Nashville and bourbon syrup).

In addition to its menu, the new Party Fowl restaurant will feature wall-to-wall TVs showing college football, NFL and other sports.

With its sports offerings on big-screen TVs, live music, and food choices for the whole family, the new restaurant will add a bit of sophistication to the entire Destin Commons, said Daniel Poulin, who started at take up the post of general manager of shopping centers last April.

About 6 million people visit Destin Commons each year, he said.

We were excited because it brings a whole new element of family fun, Poulin said of the new Party Fowl. It will add some synergy here and an outdoor vibe that will go well with the Bass Pro Shops.

To find out more, visit partyfowl.com.