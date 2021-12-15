Chhichhore by Sushant Singh Rajput will be released in China. See the details





A promotional poster of Chhichhore. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh ) Strong points The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari

It starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The film made over 7million rupees on its first day in India New Delhi: Nationally awarded film Chhichhore, which starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in one of the lead roles, is on his way to China. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released in Chinese theaters on January 7 next year, reports business analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adarsh, Chhichhore will open in approximately 11,000 screens in more than 100 cities. “CHHICHHORE ‘will be released in China … #Chhichhore – the film that won hearts and #BO – will be released in #China on January 7, 2022 … Opens on around 11,000 screens (over 100 cities),” reads on in a tweet shared by Taran Adarsh ​​on Wednesday. Chhichhore, which was released on September 6, 2019, earned over 7 crore rupees on day one and broke the 100 crore rupee mark after two weeks in India. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, Mohammad Samad, Gautam Ahuja and Adarsh ​​Gautam in key roles. See Taran Adarsh’s tweet here: #Xclusiv… ‘CHHICHHORE’ TO RELEASE IN CHINA … #Chhichhore – the film that conquered hearts and #BO – will come out in #China January 7, 2022 … Opening to approximately 11,000 screens [100+ cities]… Stars #SushantSinghRajput and #ShrddhaKapoor. #SajidNadiadwala#NiteshTiwari#FoxStarStudiospic.twitter.com/1lqBjullu9 taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2021 Chhichhore presents the stories of some students and how their lives are undergoing major changes. The film is divided into two parts, describing the story of the group of friends as college students and middle-aged people. The only thing in common is their friendship. Last year, Chhichhore won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The award was presented by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi in October this year. The filmmakers dedicated the award to Sushant Singh Rajput, who died last year. Bollywood films have always been popular in China. In the past too, films like that of Salman Khan Sultan, that of Aamir Khan Dangal, Thugs Of Hindostan, 3 Idiots and package and that of Akshay Kumar Toilets: Ek Prem Katha and Padman visited Chinese theaters and were well received. Other Indian films released in China in recent years are Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Andhadhun, Baahubali 2, Kabali and Enthiran.

