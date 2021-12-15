Entertainment
Can Spider-Man come to the rescue of Hollywood with “No Way Home”?
Published on:
Los Angeles (AFP) With great power comes great responsibility – and so Spider-Man is set to save Hollywood and theaters once again, with analysts considering potential $ 1 billion pandemic-era film. .
Box office watchers are making hopeful predictions for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which hits theaters Friday, with some estimates for its opening weekend in North America alone reaching 150. million dollars or more.
Despite the gradual resumption of theaters this year, this would be Hollywood’s most successful opening by far since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – long ago in the heady pre-pandemic days of December 2019. .
No film since has exceeded $ 100 million when it debuts.
“All year for the industry, there has been one step forward, then two steps back,” said Paul Dergarabedian, analyst at Comscore.
“The performance of ‘Spider-Man’ is really important.”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is British star Tom Holland’s third solo release in the hugely popular role, played in previous Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films.
The webslinger has form when it comes to large openings.
The original “Spider-Man” starring Maguire in 2002 was the first movie in movie history to gross over $ 100 million on its first weekend.
On the red carpet for Monday’s world premiere in Los Angeles, Holland praised “the nostalgia for the last movie, the culmination of three franchises, the celebration of cinema.”
The plot picks up directly from 2019’s “Far From Home”, which saw Peter Parker publicly exposed by villainous Mysterio.
Parker scrambles to regain his anonymity, with the help of another popular Marvel movie character, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.
“Really, Batman, Superman, and X-Men are the only other shows that have gone this far – it’s a ninth episode,” said industry analyst David A. Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research.
“It’s just incredibly popular. And so we’re going to see a great weekend.”
Sony “on a roll”
Although 2021 is on track to roughly double last year’s theatrical box office, the annus horribilis, there have been more hiccups than successes.
Movies aimed at an older audience, like Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” last weekend, have generally bombed.
Even the normally reliable Marvel superhero franchise – which has seen an unprecedented streak of billion-dollar revenue-generating films culminating in a brief record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019 – struggled.
Recent mispriced installments like “Eternals” have opened up to around $ 70 million, a paltry amount by usual Marvel standards.
While Disney owns the film rights to most other Marvel characters, its rival Sony controls the Spider-Man films.
The most open film in North America since the start of the pandemic has been “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” a sequel based on Spider-Man’s nemesis.
Analysts said it’s no coincidence that Sony, the only major “traditional” Hollywood studio that doesn’t have its own streaming service, will likely have the two biggest openings in the pandemic soon.
“This is yet another big win for Sony – they’ve been on a roll,” Dergarabedian said.
“I don’t know if this is on purpose, but certainly not having so many options to stream has kept them in good stead and made their films more successful.”
‘Long way to go’
Despite the excitement surrounding “No Way Home,” Gross warned that the industry’s recovery “still has a long way to go,” particularly amid fears of a further rise in coronavirus cases fueled by the variant. Omicron.
“Even if ‘Spider-Man’ made $ 130 or $ 150 (million nationwide openings) or more, it would have made more if conditions were right,” he said.
For it to surpass $ 1 billion worldwide, the film will surely have to do well in China, where it has yet to secure a release date.
“It’s going to be exceptional – I don’t want to rain on it at all,” Gross added.
“But I don’t think it’s a breakthrough and we’re back, we’re fine.”
AFP 2021
