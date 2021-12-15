James City County Approves Hazelwood Farms Village Center

The James City County Board of Directors approved the village center of Hazelwood Farms by 3-2 on Tuesday. (WYDaily / Courtesy of Olivia Doiron)

JAMES CITY COUNTY – In a 3-2 vote, the James City County Oversight Board (JCC) approved the development proposed by Hazelwood Farms, The Village Center, at its meeting on Tuesday, December 14.

JCC citizens and board members have been divided on the issue of the continued efforts by landowners of Hazelwood Farms, LLC to rezone their lands to build new developments.

Hazelwood Farms has applied for a Special Use Permit (SUP) to build the village center on approximately 79 acres to allow for up to 510,000 square feet of commercial development.

The village center would be located on Old Stage Road and is envisioned as an entertainment, retail, office and business support complex.

The SUP allows up to 510,000 square feet of retail, grocery store, banking, office, self-storage, restaurant, hotel, convenience store, gas station and other commercial uses The property is zoned B-1, according to Thomas Wysong, senior planner for JCC.

The design guidelines section of the proposal lists additional uses for the property, including online stores and a movie theater.

In addition to The Village Center, Hazelwood Farms has also applied for the rezoning of approximately 328 acres in the county for a new development called The Enterprise Center, which would include up to nearly three million square feet of warehouse and use. industrial, up to 75,000 square feet of commercial use and up to 250 residential housing units.

JCC residents living in the residential areas around the property strongly opposed the plans, creating a “Save Rural James City County” Facebook page.

The Council heard from members of the public, the majority of whom expressed concerns about the development.

Toano resident Josh Mathias disagreed that the types of commercial developments listed in the SUP are in demand across the county, citing pottery and the new town as examples.

“We all know the state of pottery and we all know New Town is severely oversized and at times almost looks like a ghost town,” he said. “So I have to ask, is there really a demand for additional retail in James City County, especially in the upper part of the county, which is usually a roundabout route for people to get to?” work and come back? “

Mathias also noted that according to the 2019 JCC Global Plan Survey, 85.2 percent of residents thought that efforts to protect and preserve the rural character of the county are very important, and that 78.5 percent of residents thought it was more important to preserve farmland in the county than to have more development.

What’s more, 54.4% of residents think it’s important to have less development in the county, even if it means paying more taxes.

Sharon Oakley, who has lived on the JCC line for 12 years, is concerned about the road safety issues the development could cause on Route 30.

“The village center, in many ways, would be a very welcome addition to James City County,” Oakley said. “However, progress and development, as wonderful as it is, must be done with safety and livability. There are some concerns about the traffic which, in my opinion, have not been fully mitigated.

She noted that it took a double death for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to reduce the speed limit there by five miles per hour.

Oakley said the board should delay approval of the village center and the VDOT should demand that speed and collision studies be conducted.

“This road and the intersection of Barnes Road are already dangerous, and adding 16,000 trips a day will only lead to more accidents, injuries and, God forbid, more deaths,” he said. she declared.

Wysong said that for a project of this size, applicants must complete a traffic impact assessment which is reviewed by VDOT and the county.

The traffic study was approved and planning staff selected the study improvements that should be implemented to mitigate the traffic as a condition of approval.

Improvements include signage for the intersection of Route 30 Fieldstone Parkway, the addition of dual left turn lanes on Route 30 northbound at the entrance to the property, and the addition of a turn lane. right on Route 30 southbound.

It’s not like all business development can start and then transport comes in later, ”he said. “There would have to be a detailed process before the ground was broken.

Toano resident Kyle Seal noted that people are moving to this area for peace and quiet, and Toano is “not ready for this type of development”.

If I wanted to have access to theaters and grocery stores late at night, we would have moved to Williamsburg or Newport News, ”he said.

The Council went back and forth on the proposal. Supervisor Ruth Larson said the development appeals to her because of its location.

“This is where we should put, in my opinion, our business development,” she said.

Meanwhile, Supervisor Jim Icenhour said he does not see a strong need for business development in this space at this time, noting that most of the community members who have contacted him are not supportive.

“I don’t think we have huge, overwhelming support from people in the community who would be so affected,” he said.

The board of directors voted 3-2 to approve the Village Center, with Larson, Sue Sadler and President Michael Hipple voting for, and Icenhour and Supervisor John McGlennon voting against.

The Planning Commission has postponed the review of The Enterprise Center until January 2022, asking Hazelwood Farm to review and make changes to its plan.

JCC resident Darlene Prevish told WYDaily that while this is the response she and the other residents have been waiting for, they intend to oppose the rezoning of The Enterprise Center.

“We were saddened that the developers only extended their community sessions to 135 members when thousands of people will be affected,” she said. “We fully intend to oppose the massive overgrowth of the dezoning of the business center and have already gathered nearly 500 citizens in less than a week who are ready to fight. Please join our Facebook page, “Saving rural James City County“and watch our website for signage that will soon begin to be posted in the community and help us fight this massive proliferation that we have all moved here to escape.”

