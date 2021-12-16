Fawad Khan misses Bollywood, says he keeps in touch with Indian friends: “I miss seeing them”





Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who had a successful stint in Bollywood a few years ago, shared in a recent interview that he misses Bollywood. During a conversation with Film Companion, the Kapoor actor and son He was asked if he misses the Hindi film industry and he replied, “I do. I made some great friends there. Always stay in touch with them.

Fawad added: “I miss seeing them and I miss Bombay. I think it’s a beautiful city. Actually every city I’ve been to. I had a great experience. In Bollywood, Fawad was seen last seen in Karan Johar’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Fawad will also be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe show Ms. Marvel. Although it is not yet known what role he plays in the series, his presence has been confirmed. Without revealing much about the show, the Humsafar actor opened up about his filming experience and said in the same interview, “It was a lot of fun. The cast and the people I worked with, but I sorry that I can’t say anything more. Fawad will soon be seen in a TV series with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star, Sanam Saeed. Fawad spoke of working on the project and said it was the first time since Kapoor & Sons that he felt like “starting a family” on set. The program, which does not yet have a title, will be broadcast on ZEE5. A previous note from the creators read, “Fawad plays a charming single parent but full of guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be quite the father that his own father was and was not. Sanam plays the central female character of the series. Holding secrets from another world, she takes it upon herself to heal and heal everyone around her.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/fawad-khan-misses-bollywood-still-keeps-in-touch-with-friends-from-india-7674669/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos