Lady Gaga opens up about House of Gucci, mental health, romantic comedies and Broadway

Lady Gaga has had three major acting roles. All of them were anything but light material.

She first showed her dramatic chops as a vampire in “American Horror Story: Hotel” in 2015. Three years later, her big-screen debut in “A Star Is Born” earned her an Oscar nomination for the best actress for her work as Ally, a singer superstar married to a stranded alcoholic musician (Bradley Cooper). Now she’s back in the awards race in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” with her portrayal of Patrizia Gucci, who served 18 years in prison for plotting the murder of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), heir to the Italian luxury fashion house.

Even Gaga thinks it might be time to turn things around. “I would love to do a romantic comedy,” she tells me in this week’s episode of “Just for Variety” podcast.

In fact, she says her longtime manager Bobby Campbell suggested a romantic comedy after “Gucci” ended. Then she adds, “For what it’s worth, ‘House of Gucci’ is still very funny.”

Oh good?

“There are times that are funny,” she says. “I mean, funny for us, for this crazy family.”

I’m talking to Gaga in a room at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. She just finished a virtual question-and-answer session for the Critics Choice Association with her “Gucci” co-star, Jared Leto. Before sitting down with me, she rushes to another room to change into a new outfit. “I want to give Variety their own exclusive look, ”she says. Upon her return, wearing a bright orange dress, Gaga sits down as a stylist adjusts her simple gold and diamond necklace to balance on her collarbone.

Before the cameras roll, Gaga asks me how long we’ve known each other. “A few years ago now, but of course I knew you long before you knew me,” I said. I tell her about my drunken Saturday nights seeing her perform at Cherry Pop, a weekly gay party that took place amid the hustle and bustle at a West Hollywood dance club. It was around the time she was running around town with a David Bowie lightning bolt on her face.

She tells me that the LGBTQ community has been with her since she started in the business. She was surrounded by gay boys when she was growing up in New York City. They were his best friends. “But I don’t even think they even knew they were gay, that was how long ago,” she says.

When the video interview begins, Gaga is unfazed. She continues to talk as if we were two friends catching up with each other.

“House of Gucci” transformed Gaga. But really, Gaga turned into “Gucci”.

Her immersive approach to acting has been well documented since she started promoting the film last month. During the entire filming, Gaga says that she lived as Patrizia. “I was the same with ‘A Star Is Born’. I’ve always been Ally, ”she says. “And for that, I have always been Patrizia. I always spoke with my accent. And even though I was talking about things that weren’t related to the movie – I wasn’t claiming Maurizio was waiting for me downstairs – I was still living my life. I just experienced it like her.

It also meant, Gaga said, “I brought the darkness home with me because his life was dark.”

So much so that Gaga first reveals, during our interview, that she enlisted the help of a mental health professional on set during the final days of filming. “I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of the shoot,” she says, explaining, “I kind of felt like I had to do this. I felt it was safer for me.

Gaga is quick to point out that she is not sharing this new information to “glorify” her commitment to act. “I don’t think an actor should push himself to that limit,” she said. “And I wonder all the time why I do this. I’ve done some pretty extreme artwork throughout my career – the things I’ve done to my body, to my mind. It’s like a nut of sadness in my stomach when I tell you this. I don’t know why I am like this. I think the best answer I can give you is that I have a kind of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and sometimes it goes too far. And when it goes too far, it can be difficult to pull it back on your own. “

A longtime mental health advocate, Gaga hopes her experiences can be instructive for others. “It’s good to ask for help,” she said, adding, “If you feel like this, ask for help. No matter what.”

She seeks advice from other actors on how to control it. “It’s no secret that I will do anything for art,” says Gaga. “I’m probably going to change that completely when I have a child, but I don’t have a child yet. I want to be available and present for my children in a way that I think when you act in that way it could be problematic for a child to be there.

The day before we met, Gaga’s performance “Gucci” received the New York Film Critics Circle Best Actress award. Earlier this week, she landed a Critics Choice nomination.

The film is not without controversy. The heirs of Aldo Gucci (played by Al Pacino) are not happy with the film. They released a scathing statement shortly after the film’s release, calling it “an insult to the legacy the brand is built on today.”

“I can’t even imagine how painful this must be,” Gaga says of the family. “And that’s why I tried to put something important in the role. And I also believe it is the truth. So for what it’s worth, I care about people. And I would never have been part of a real story about someone who was just a terrible person.

The filming on the spot also worried Gaga. “I used to wonder all the time when I was in Italy if [Patrizia] was going to show up, ”she explains. “I mean, she got out of jail. There was an element of security.

When asked what was not in the movie she wished she had, Gaga said scenes showing Patrizia’s battle with a brain tumor during the complicated divorce might have offered more context for explain why she had recourse to the murder of Maurizio. In fact, there is no mention of the disease in the film. “Rumor had it that Maurizio had never been to visit her and the family had not visited her, so she was alone,” Gaga says. “For me, it provided more color and motive behind the murder.”

She thinks Patrizia’s story is more universal than we would like to admit. “What I found fascinating was that there was a thin line between her humanity and the humanity of any other woman, meaning any other woman could have felt like her,” she said, continuing, “I didn’t want there to be such a big difference between her and any other woman because I don’t believe there was such a big difference. I just think there was. she did. And most women don’t.

Gaga has not announced her sequel to “House of Gucci”. She says she would love to make it to Broadway someday. “Maybe when I write my first musical,” she said with a smile. “There are so many amazing musicals, but I love to write music. I love musical theater, and I know a lot about musical theater, and I know a lot about music. So I think I would really enjoy the process of creating a musical. I thought about it for a very long time.

In closing, Gaga says, “We always have a good time when we talk to each other.”

I thank her for her frankness. “All of reality,” she said. “I think trying to be real in Hollywood is something we can always aspire to, isn’t it? “

And then, before she is escorted back to her dressing room to prepare for more interviews, Gaga says, “I just want to make the audience smile.”

Listen to or watch Lady Gaga’s full interview above. You can also find “Just for the Variety” at Apple podcasts or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.