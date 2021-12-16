“We Are the World” organizer “Hands Across America” ​​was 85 – The Hollywood Reporter

Ken Kragen, who produced Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and Kenny Rogers player films and was the creative force behind the humanitarian projects “We Are the World” and “Hands Across America” ​​passed away. He was 85 years old.

Kragen died of natural causes at his Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Tuesday, a family spokesperson said.

Kragen has managed the careers of Rogers and other prominent artists including Lionel Richie, the Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Burt Reynolds, the Smothers Brothers and Trisha Yearwood, among others.

In 1985, after receiving a call from Harry Belafonte, Kragen was instrumental in bringing together the talent – including Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Richie and Rogers – who appeared on the single and the collection album. fund “We Are the World,” and he brought in Quincy Jones to produce the music. The project raised approximately $ 64 million for poverty alleviation in Africa and the United States

A year later, Kragen returned to organize “Hands Across America”, a human chain that stretched across the United States and involved 6.5 million people. This has raised millions to help the hungry and the homeless.

He said that one of his proudest accomplishments was receiving the United Nations Peace Medal in 1985 for the creation of “We Are the World”; he was one of the few private citizens to receive this honor.

Kragen was born on November 24, 1936 in Alameda, California. Her mother, Billie, was a violinist and her father, Adrian, a tax expert. He attended UC Berkeley before graduating from Harvard Business School.

He joined Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour as production coordinator in 1967, then as executive producer on the controversial show’s third and final season in 1968-69. He first met Rogers when his band, Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, starred in the series and quickly became his manager.

Kragen also wrote the 1994 bestseller, Life is a contact sport: Ten great career strategies that work, and with Jones, he produced part of the 1992 presidential nomination for Bill Clinton.

Kragen received two Emmy nominations, two MTV Awards, an American Music Award and a Manager of the Year Award from the Conference of Personal Managers and was the only person elected president of the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country. Music.

In 2005, he produced The 12 Christmas dogs, a video feature film based on his daughter Emma’s children’s book which has sold over 1.2 million DVDs.

He has lectured at Harvard Business School, USC, Loyola Marymount, University of Tennessee and elsewhere and has taught career courses in the UCLA Extension Program and UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.

He has also served on several charitable boards, including Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation; Community at school; and USA for Africa; and hosted Cisco Systems’ NetAid event in 1998.

Survivors include his 43-year-old wife, actress Cathy Worthington; her daughter Emma Kragen, director of photography, and her husband, director-producer Zach Marion.

“To have been married to someone of such character and to love kindness is the honor of my life,” said Worthington.

His daughter added: “While I am of course immensely proud of everything he has accomplished professionally, he has also been to me the best father I can ask for.”

Survivors also include his sister, Robin; nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law David and Mark and their families.

A tribute to life is planned. The Ken Kragen Memorial Foundation is in its infancy and will accept donations to charity; you can make a contribution here now or go to Why the hunger.