“A Christmas Carol” for this weekend at the Mall of Monroe





Listen to Charles Dickens’ original text A Christmas Carol this weekend at the Mall of Monroe. Monroe Community Players will be hosting an A Christmas Carol: A Readers Theater Experience at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at its mall space, 2121 N. Monroe St. Dressed in winter-themed clothing, nine members of Players will read the classic story and represent more than 20 characters and storytellers. This version of “A Christmas Carol” is based on the version Charles Dickens himself used when reading the story to American audiences, said David P. Wahr, editor and director. The cast includes several veteran Players and a few newcomers, Wahr said. The cast members are: Mary Barnas, Jessica Dougherty, John Burden, Valinda Jonas, Ryan Harris, Norb Nowak, Betsy Rothrock, Nicholas Todd and John Zawacki. The Readers Theater, the director said, is where the focus is on the words of the story, not the traditional elements of a theatrical production, such as props, costumes and sets. Often referred to as the theater of the mind, the Readers Theater depends on the ability of storytellers to convey emotions primarily through voice alone. A Christmas Carol is the Dickensian classic from 1843 about a miser who is visited by various minds and forced to confront sad truths about his life and his direction if he does not change his ways. You’ve seen the countless movies, remakes, specials, and knockoffs of “A Christmas Carol”. Now find out the original story as it was meant to be told, Wahr said. Tickets cost $ 10 each and are available at www.monroecommunityplayers.org; by calling the MCP ticket office at (734) 241-7900, and at the door. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.monroenews.com/story/news/2021/12/15/a-christmas-carol-set-weekend-mall/6494269001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos