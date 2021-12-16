Entertainment
Almost Famous: Tavernier from Perrysburg Makes Waves in Hollywood
Actor Landon Tavernier has always been drawn to the arts, even as a child. But even though he attended Perrysburg High School, which is home to one of Northwest Ohio’s most famous arts programs, he did not participate in the drama department while he was there.
I’ve always wanted to participate, but never pushed myself to do so, Tavernier said.
Even after graduating in 2011, Tavernier did not consider pursuing a career in performance. He went to Owens Community College hoping to get a criminal justice degree, but he just didn’t have a passion for it. Her heart was elsewhere a fact that became clear after she started taking acting lessons and getting the lead role in a play.
Once I played it, man, I was in. I said, this is what I wanna do, the missing passion I was lacking in criminal justice, and everything else I tried. It filled him.
An atypical course
Tavernier’s passion has now led him to a career as a film actor, with a major role in Michael Leonis Famous scene / film hybrid now available on request. Set in 1994, Famous examines the impact of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, years before the flood of allegations came to light.
It’s a movie and it’s a story of waking up and taking action. Understand what some people are going through because some people might not talk about it, Tavernier said.
Famous had an unusual path to the big screen almost as unusual as Taverniers’ career. After finishing at Owens, Tavernier began playing roles with area theater companies like the Village Players and the Toledo Rep, as well as a summer in New York to study. Three and a half years ago, he decided to leave for Los Angeles.
I took what I had gained from all these experiences in community theater, Owens Community College theater, Purple Rose, Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City and I had all of these things in my toolbox, in my hands. And I said: Where do I want to take this?
Go big or come home
Tavernier started out aiming big, auditioning for Los Angeles’ biggest theater company. He didn’t get a role, but the casting director remembered him and started campaigning for Tavernier to have chances in other shows. In 2019, the director puts his name in the hat to audition for a new piece staged by Michael Leoni Famous.
Even before closing the deal, [Leoni] told me to read the play before accepting a role, because of the heavy material. I read it, and I called it right away and I said, Dude, I got to be a part of it. This is what I want to do, I want to tell stories like this, that are important and that will make people think and wake people up, Tavernier said.
Tavernier worked on the series from scratch, helping to build his character and being part of the process of figuring out what that series would be like. If I had an idea, and I came to see the director and gave him that idea, he’d be like, let’s try it. I didn’t really feel that there were certain levels, or authority or anything like that. It really felt like everyone was on the same pitch, playing the same game.
After a period of four months, production began on a film version of the material, essentially a filmed version of the live performance that Tavernier and his fellow actors had worked on.
After running the show for four full months, and then being able to have so much prep work, you don’t really get that as an actor, until the movie, Tavernier said. Shoot, you can have maybe a week, if you’re lucky, of rehearsals before you shoot. And sometimes you show up on set and you don’t even know who you’re going to be playing with.
And after?
The result is a unique and powerful story, with lessons that Tavernier said could apply outside of the world of Hollywood as well.
I really think that tells people to wake up and ask questions, he said. I think that’s kind of the most important thing with art and things like that, is to teach us not to be just men, yes, or women, yes. It’s asking questions, so we know what’s going on behind the scenes.
Tavernier isn’t slowing down with the release of Famous either. Another feature film he starred in, named Turbo Cola, will be released next April. And he plans to come home very soon with another project.
I wrote a feature film that I’m in the process of being in pre-production and getting it started someday [in 2022] and film it in Ohio.
Famous is available for rental or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.
