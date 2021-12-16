Everything you need to know about the party that rocked Bollywood

Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Along with other celebrities, they had recently attended Bollywood director Karan Johar’s private party at his residence. The filmmaker had organized the evening at his home last week to celebrate the 20 years of his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham … which was attended by many stars including Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, also tested positive. Actors like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also attended the party.

Around the same time, Anil Kapoor’s daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor had a party that was also attended by Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita Masaba Gupta and Poonam Damania at her Mumbai home. But it is reported that it was Sohail Khan’s wife Seema who first tested positive for Covid. She started showing symptoms soon after the party. His reports turned positive on December 11. His son Yohaan Khan and his sister Richa Sajdeh have also tested positive. On the same day, Kareena and Amrita were also tested and found positive.

After testing positive, spokesperson for actor Laal Singh Chaddha released a statement which read: “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She was careful every time she went out. Sadly, this time, she and Amrita Arora contracted Covid during an intimate dinner party where a few friends gathered to make up for it. It was not a big party as has been reported. Among that group was one person who seemed sick and had a cough, and eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough not to attend the dinner and put others at risk, ”the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said: “As soon as she tested positive, she self-quarantined and follows the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the disease. It is not fair to blame her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guard down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also cares and cares about protecting her family. “

The actor, along with his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, have self-quarantined while husband Saif Ali Khan shoots in Lucknow for the Vikram Vedha remake. The Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also sealed the buildings of Kareena and Amrita.

On the other hand, Kuch Kuch filmmaker Hota Hai and his family members and staff have tested negative for COVID-19, the filmmaker said in a statement today. In fact, KJo said, he tested himself twice to be safe.

Karan’s statement read, “My family, I and everyone at home have had their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! I actually tested it twice just to be sure and I’m negative. I really appreciate the BMC’s best efforts to keep our city safe… Hi there. To some members of the media, I would like to make it clear that an intimate gathering of 8 people is not a “party” … And my house which we maintain strict protocols of is certainly not a COVID “hotspot”. We are all accountable and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly… My request to some members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reporting without an assessment of the facts. Much love and security to all. “

Despite negative tests, his building was also sealed by the BMC. On Tuesday morning, disinfectants were seen spraying disinfectant at homes in Kareena and Karan

Other people who tested negative include Amrita Malaika’s sister, Kareena Karisma’s sister, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Maheep’s husband Sanjay Kapoor and their children (Sanjana and Jahaan) and Alia Bhatt. Malaika’s handsome rumor Arjun Kapoor has yet to be tested for Covid.

