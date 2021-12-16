Hawkeye Episode 5 ending image posted by returning MCU actor





An ending image from Episode 5 of Hawkeye is coming to social media of the show’s surprise character making the return from their Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Warning: SPOILERS are waiting for youHawk EyeEpisode 5, “Ronin” A Hawk Eye The end image of Episode 5 is coming to social media of the series’ surprise character making the return of their Marvel Cinematic Universe. Created by Jonathan Igla and based on the 2012 comic book by Matt Fraction and David Aja, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series picks up soon after the events ofAvengers: Endgameas Clint Barton finds his family vacation ruined when Hawkeye’s superfan Kate Barton incidentally grabs the attention of her Ronin foes. Clint must find a way to put an end to the enemies with the help of Clint, but finds the situation more and more complicated with every turn. VIDEO OF THE DAY Jeremy Renner returns to lead the cast ofHawk Eyeas Clint alongside Hailee Steinfeld in her MCU debut as Kate Bishop and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez / Echo, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Brian d’Arcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Linda Cardellini and Vera Farmiga. The series also saw the exciting return ofBlack Widowstar Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova to take on the titular hero after being hired by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra from Fontaine in the film’s post-credits scene. Yelena wasn’t the only star making her MCU comeback inHawk Eye. Related: Why Yelena Is Still Called Black Widow In Phase 4

In the wake of the last chapter of the show broadcast on Disney +, Vincent D’Onofrio took to Twitter to share aHawk EyeEnd image of Episode 5 celebrating his return to the MCU. The Kingpin star associated his character’s silhouette image in the end credits with a caption from one of his iconic monologues of “When I was a boy …“Check out D’Onofrio’s post below: Click here to view the original post D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin has been one of the most theorized elements ofHawk Eyesince the start of development for the series and Maya Lopez / Echo has been announced to make her MCU debut. Those familiar with the comics will know the close relationship they had when Kingpin killed her father and adopted her as his own daughter, in turn working for him and serving as a key antagonist in Daredevil for some time.Hawk Eyehad been preparing for her return since Episode 3, in which her father was killed by Ronin and she was taken in by an uncle whose only physical appearance was a hand that squeezed her cheek.

True to the words of directors Bert and Bertie, the arrival of Kingpin from D’Onofrio inHawk Eyelit up social media as audiences celebrated fan-favorite Marvel Universe Netflix villain at the MCU. Withdaredevilnow canonized to some degree in what many consider to be the greatest MCU, attention is now directed to theSpider-Man: No Path Homewhether rumors of Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil are turning out to be true. Only time will tell when the webslinging threequel hits theaters on Friday followed by theHawk Eyefinal on December 22. More: A Mysterio Parallel Can Spoil Hawkeye’s Real Villain

Source: Vincent D’Onofrio/ Twitter Hawkeye: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Reference in Episode 5

