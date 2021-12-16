KakaoEntertainment subsidiary acquires fantasy fiction platform Wuxiaworld – TechCrunch

South Korean startupKakao Entertainmentannounced today that it has acquiredWuxiaworld, an Asian fantasy fiction platform, through its serialized fiction applications subsidiary Radish to strengthen mobile storytelling activity. The size of the deal is $ 37.5 million.

Wuxiaworld, which has grown through word of mouth, claims that it is now the largest English-language Asian fantasy platform in the United States in terms of user counts. Fans have translated over 100,000 Chinese and Korean fiction chapters into English. About 30% of its users are from the United States and Canada, while 30% and 20% are from Southeast Asia and Europe. The rest are scattered around the world.

The announcement comes nearly seven months after Kakao Entertainment’s release two acquisitions of US-based storytelling platforms, Radish andAverage tapas.

Wuxiaworld was founded in 2014 by Jingping (JP) Lai, a former American diplomat and avid fan of Chinese fantasy martial arts novels, or Wuxia, who began translating Chinese martial arts fiction into English out of love for these works. Wuxiaworld does not have any physical offices, although it is headquartered in Hong Kong, Lai said. It will continue to function 100% since its founding, with founder Lai remaining as CEO of the fantasy storytelling platform in Asia, Lai told TechCrunch.

Wuxiaworld plans to launch more content on its platform with Kakao Entertainment’s broad access to the best original stories and intellectual property in Korea’s rapidly growing online fiction market and the strong marketing team at Radish (US United), said Lai. Wuxiaworld also has partnerships with Chinese digital publishers which can create additional synergies.

Wuxiaworld has millions of page views daily in over 100 countries through its website and app with a predominantly male audience. In contrast, Radis ‘audience is predominantly female, which perfectly complements the diversification of Kakao Entertainments’ web fiction portfolio in the US market, according to her statement.

Wuxiaworld is a true corporate gem. Backed by strong word of mouth and an active community, 85% of Wuxiaworld’s total revenue comes from content purchased through a monthly subscription model. The company continues to grow impressively, with annual profit growth of up to 40%, said the head of global strategy at Kakao Entertainment and CEO of Radish and Seungyoon Lee, who led the acquisition of Wuxiworld.

Wuxiaworld’s subscription system allows users to play current episodes for free, but all completed episodes are chargeable. It also offers an ad-free monthly subscription model that allows users to read various completed series for free each month and a novel-specific referral program that allows readers to access the next chapters of current episodes.

Popular martial arts and fantasy fiction content from Kakao Entertainments such as The Second Coming of Gluttony and Overgeared already make up around 5% of the Wuxiaworld library among top-grossing intellectual property, generating almost a quarter of its revenue.

The two companies [Kakao Entertainment and Radish] are committed to creating high-quality mobile fiction, which forms the basis of their strong market leadership in the United States and Korea, Lai said.

Kakao Entertainment, which owns numerous collections of Korean web fiction, will accelerate its business growth in English-speaking markets through Radis ‘expertise in delivering mobile novels to American consumers and Wuxiaworlds’ commitment to excellence in communication. translation, in accordance with its declaration.

“Radish and Kakao Entertainment hope to further realize Wuxiaworld’s endless growth potential to reach a new and broader demographic in the US market,” said Lee.

Following the acquisition, Kakao Entertainment now has three storytelling platforms: Radis, Tapas and Wuxiaworld. After launching in Asia and Europe this year, the company plans to expand further into international markets next year, aiming to triple its overseas transactions over the next three years. Kakao Entertainment announced last week launch of its webtoon service in France starting this month.

Kakao Entertainment opened offices in Thailand and Taiwan earlier this year. It also entered Indonesia in 2017 and India in 2020. Its sister company Piccoma, formerly known as Kakao Japan, provides cartoons and web novels in Japan.

South Korea’s two biggest internet giants, Kakao and Naver, compete in the storytelling platform market. In May, Naver also completed the acquisition of Wattpad, a Canada-based web novel platform.