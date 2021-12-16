From Army to Actor: Atlanta’s Dwayne Boyd Helps Others Find Their Place in Georgia’s Film Industry





Dwayne Boyd spent seven years in the service of the United States Army. But a childhood love for television and cinema led to his true vocation as an actor. Her favorite movie growing up was “The Empire Strikes Back”, fueling her dreams of someday appearing in the “Star Wars” franchise. I’m excited just to be able to be in the realm of possibility, Boyd said. Which is very real now because Disney owns ‘Star Wars’ and they make tons of ‘Star Wars’ movies now. Boyd is based in Atlanta, where he says the burgeoning film industry is giving him a stable job. It also started and maintained during the pandemic a little company, helping other actors in Georgia to perfect their art. I’ve seen a lot of actors who are now self-sufficient to play here in this market and it was something new at one point, Boyd said. A lot of my actors are regulars on the shows and they really make a living doing what they do. Boyd says he originally had visions of being involved in the management of music in Atlanta. But then he started taking acting classes just as Georgian lawmakers accepted the country’s most lucrative cinema tax credit. It felt like the perfect meeting at the perfect time, Boyd said I just knew I wanted to be around the energy of Atlanta. I thought it was a great place, there was a lot going on in the city, Boyd said. Then all of a sudden the tax incentive came in here and that’s when all the movies and TV shows started coming here. Boyd is among the highlights of his acting career in films alongside Al Pacino and Nicolas Cage. He also counts actor-director Robert Townsend as a mentor and friend. Boyd says his stint in the military helped him early in his acting career, when persistence is key. A lot of things I’ve learned in the military is how to be self-disciplined, how to have that motivation and that focus; attention to detail, following directions, is something I teach in my acting class and in my actors, ”Boyd said. Like many small business owners, Boyd had to adjust when the pandemic hit in March 2020, switching to online courses and maintaining social media connections. It was scary, I’m not going to lie to you, Boyd said. I felt like by the time it happened neither of us were prepared. WABE brings you the local stories and national news you value and trust. Please make a gift today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wabe.org/from-the-army-to-acting-atlantas-dwayne-boyd-helps-others-find-their-place-in-georgias-film-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos