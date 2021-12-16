Fawad Khan says he misses Bollywood, made great friends in the industry with whom he is still in touch | Bollywood

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has said he misses Bollywood. He has appeared in a handful of Hindi films, including Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. His last Indian release was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

After Uri’s attack in 2016, the Indian Association of Film Producers passed a resolution banning Pakistani artists from working in Indian films. The All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani performers after the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019.

In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad was asked if he misses Bollywood. I do. I made some very good friends there, I keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, in all the cities I have been to, I have had a great experience, he said.

Fawad and his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed are set to reunite after eight years for a Zindagi Digital series directed by Asim Abbasi. The show, which will also air on Zee5, was announced this week.

In a statement, Fawad said, I think Zindagi is making some bold and courageous storytelling decisions. It naturally evolves into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusion for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and black. I feel that there is a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.

The still-untitled show blends magical realism and supernatural fantasy in a family reunion setting and explores themes of love, loss and reconciliation. Fawad will play a single parent who feels guilty about what he has lost. Sanam, meanwhile, will be seen as someone who conceals secrets from another world and is responsible for healing and healing all those around him.

