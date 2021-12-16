GTA Online actor Franklin has a history with Dr. Dre and DJ Pooh





Grand Theft Auto Online’s Franklin actor Shawn Fonteno noted in an interview that he previously worked with Dr. Dre and DJ Pooh.

Shawn Fonteno, the actor who embodies Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto Online, noted in an interview that he has a history with Dr. Dre and DJ Pooh. All Dr. Dre and GTA Online talk comes in the midst of the release of an all-new update for the multiplayer sequel. Known as The Contract, the update in question goes live today and features a much older Franklin Clinton who no longer relies on the scramble on the streets to get by. Franklin’s dog, Chop, and his best friend, Lamar Davis, appear in the latest version of the content, as well. Since the events of Grand Theft Auto V, Franklin founded F. Clinton & Partner, a “celebrity solutions agency“which will apparently be of use to Dr Dre when the news GTA Online update. The premise seems simple enough – on the way to Cayo Perico, Dr. Dre loses a phone full of as yet unseen tracks and needs help locating it. Enter F. Clinton & Partner, who manages to align with the client of his life. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related:New music from GTA Online Update includes Dr. Dre and Eminem Track Talk with USA todayRegarding the new content, Franklin actor Shawn Fonteno noted that this was not his first time working with Dr. Dre and DJ Pooh, the latter of whom will host a cover of Dre Day on GTA Online West Coast Classics Radio Station. Fonteno told the publication, “I have known Dre for a long time. I already worked with him in a movie called The Wash that DJ Pooh made. “As some may recall, DJ Pooh-writes and directs Washing was released in 2001, with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as two of the main characters. Fonteno appeared in the film as a character named Face. (Interestingly, Eminem also appeared in a few scenes of the comedy.)

the Franklin The Clinton actor went on to express his joy at reuniting with Dr. Dre on such a project. With a bit of luck, Grand Theft AutoOnline players are equally happy to see the two interacting in the game. GTA Online The contract counts as the latest in a long line of content releases for the popular multiplayer sequel. It arrives in the months following the Los Santos Tuners update, which launched on all platforms in July and introduced new cars, additional contract work, LS Car Meet content and additional races. Obviously, Rockstar Games has yet to run out of ideas on how to continue supporting the ever popular online modes.

Following:GTA 5 players react to GTA Online’s Franklin transformation Grand Theft Auto Online is available to play on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Source: USA today Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot Changes expected to be in next update

